Things are looking good for Kentucky country artist Carly Pearce

This month looks like it could be a turning point for Kentuckian Carly Pearce, whose single “Every Little Thing” was added by CMT earlier this month and went to country radio Monday.
The Taylor Mill native’s potential breakout has been building an audience for several months now, particularly on the SiriusXM channel The Highway, as Pearce racked up one-to-watch accolades from Rolling Stone Country, The Boot and others.
Pearce was fronting a bluegrass band by age 11 and left Kentucky at 16 to perform at Dollywood, according to many sources, including Wide Open Country. In the ensuing 10 years, she has been through the ups and downs of a Nashville singer and songwriter, inking and losing one publishing deal, but gaining valuable experience, including numerous performances at the Grand Ole Opry. Things started to click when she was connected with songwriter and producer Busbee, who co-wrote “Every Little Thing” with Pearce and Emily Shackelton. In January, she signed with Big Machine Label Group, which boasts a few artists you may have heard of, such as Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw.
“Carly has been very impressive in constructing her team and preparing for success and she is a very important member of the new generation of female Country artists,” Big Machine President and CEO Scott Borchetta said in a statement.
Pearce will be out and about promoting the new single and working on new music the next few months. The next chance to catch her live in her home state is an April 29 date at Louisville’s Waterfront Park playing the Kentucky Derby Festival with Hunter Hayes.
