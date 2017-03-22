Kentucky Theatre has Chuck Berry-UK basketball double feature, Friday

If you are a fan of rock ’n’ roll music and the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, the Kentucky Theatre has a free double feature for you, Friday.
At 6 p.m. the Main Street cinema will screen the 1987 documentary “Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll,” about late rock architect Chuck Berry, followed by UK’s 9:40 p.m. Sweet 16 game against the University of California Los Angeles (aka UCLA) in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
“Hail! Hail!” was directed by Taylor Hackford, who would later helm the 2005 Ray Charles biopic “Ray,” and featured performances by Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Linda Ronstadt, and many others in celebration of Berry’s 60th birthday. Following Berry’s death, Sunday, Hackford remembered Berry as extremely difficult to deal with, but added, “I totally loved him,” in a Rolling Stone post.
The UK men’s basketball team is in the hunt for its ninth national title, tipping of against fellow college basketball icon UCLA in Memphis. The winner of that game will face the winner of Friday’s University of North Carolina-Butler game.
Both screenings are free, and the Kentucky notes that it will keep showing UK games as long as the team is in the tournament.
