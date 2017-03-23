Music News & Reviews

March 23, 2017 9:58 AM

New music from Trey Songz, James Blunt, Jesus & Mary Chain ...

OUT FRIDAY

James Blunt, “The Afterlove”

Boondox, “Murder”

Jessi Colter, “The Psalms”

Samantha Crain, “You Had Me at Goodbye”

Elaine Elias, “Dance of Time”

Ruthie Foster, “Joy Comes Back”

Eric Gales, “Middle of the Road”

Jesus & Mary Chain, “Damage and Joy”

Coco Montoya, “Hard Truth”

Night Ranger, “Don’t Let Up”

Selah, “Unbreakable”

Trey Songz, “Tremaine The Album”

Andy Summers, “Tribioluminescence”

COMING MARCH 31

Trace Adkins, “Something’s Going On”

Bob Dylan, “Triplicate”

Nelly Furtado, “The Ride”

Aimee Mann, “Mental Illness”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

