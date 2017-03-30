Music News & Reviews

March 30, 2017 9:50 AM

New releases from Drake, Dailey & Vincent, Aimee Mann and more

OUT FRIDAY

Trace Adkins, “Something’s Going On”

Rodney Crowell, “Close Ties”

Dailey & Vincent, “Patriots & Poets”

Dave Davies & Russ Davies, “Open Road”

Drake, “More Life”

Bob Dylan, “Triplicate”

Nelly Furtado, “The Ride”

Goldfrapp, “Silver Eye”

Aimee Mann, “Mental Illness”

Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”

Mavericks, “Brand New Day”

George Winston, “Spring Carousel”

Wire, “Silver/Lead”

COMING APRIL 7

Michelle Branch, “Hopeless Romantic”

Falling in Reverse, “Coming Home”

Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”

New Pornographers, “Whiteout Conditions”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

