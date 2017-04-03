Lexington Philharmonic unveils season of big works, major premiere

Over the weekend, the Lexington Philharmonic announced the lineup for its 2017-18 season, the ninth under Maestro Scott Terrell. The season boasts several big events including performances of symphonies by Gustav Mahler and Dmitri Shostakovich and a world premiere by Sakaly Garbulinska Composer-in-Residence Chris Brubeck, featuring the Canadian Brass.
Season tickets are on sale to current subscribers and will go on sale to the general public May 1. Subscriptions include the six concerts and one special event holiday concert. Visit the Philharmonic’s website for more information.
Here is the lineup. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Kentucky’s Singletary Center for the Arts, unless otherwise noted.
September 16
Michael Torke, “Bright Blue Music”
Edvard Grieg, “Piano Concerto” — Joyce Yang, piano soloist
Alberto Ginastera, “Four Dances from Estancia”
Maurice Ravel, “Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2”
The Saturday night opener features the return of Joyce Yang, who visited in Terrell’s first season, playing Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” in 2009. This time, Yang will be playing Grieg’s popular concerto in a program that includes the combined choirs of Eastern Kentucky University, Asbury University, and Lafayette High School singing in Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe.”.
Oct. 13
Ludwig Van Beethoven, “Symphony No.4 in B-flat Major”
Dominick Argento, “Casa Guidi for Mezzo Soprano and Orchestra” — Sofia Selowski, mezzo soprano
Prokofiev, “Symphony No. 1, ‘Classical’”
Mezzo soloist Sofia Selowski recently graduated from the Houston Grand Opera Studio and has been heard in Houston, the Aspen Music Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and has upcoming engagements with the Minnesota Orchestra, North Carolina Symphony and elsewhere.
Nov. 11
Gioachino Rossini, “Overture to the Barber of Seville”
Igor Stravinsky, “Pulcinella: Suite”
Ralph Vaughan Williams, “The Wasps Overture”
Chris Brubeck, world premiere concerto” with the Canadian Brass
The Canadian Brass, including Lexington native Caleb Hudson, team up with the Phil for this year’s offering from the Sakaly Garbulinska Composer-in-Residence, Chris Brubeck.
Feb. 9
Dmitri Shostakovich, “Symphony No.7, ‘Leningrad’”
The 2018 half of the season will open with Shostakovich’s towering work, which the orchestra’s press release describes as, “a symbol of resistance against totalitarianism and militarism in both the Soviet Union and the West since it was composed in 1939.”
April 6
John Harbison, “Remembering Gatsby (Foxtrot for Orchestra)”
Erich Korngold, “Violin Concerto” — William Hagen, violin soloist
Aaron Copland, “Appalachian Spring: Suite”
Dave/Chris Brubeck, “Ansel Adams: America”
Violinist William Hagen made his debut with the Utah Symphony and conductor Keith Lockhart at Age 9 and has piled up honors since. His current season has included debuts with the Oregon and Pasadena Symphonies and a recital at Ravinia.
May 19
John Corigliano, “To Music”
Leonard Bernstein, “Three Meditations from ‘Mass’” — Joseph Johnson, cello
Gustav Mahler, “Symphony No. 5”
The season finale is a tribute to Leonard Bernstein featuring cellist Joseph Johnson performing in the composer’s “Mass.” The concert includes “Symphony No. 5” from Mahler, whose work Bernstein championed.
In addition to the season subscription concerts, the Philharmonic offers up a now familiar lineup of holiday season concerts between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Candy Cane
3 p.m. Nov. 26, Singletary Center for the Arts
The holiday family concert includes selections from Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel and Gretel” with artists from the Kentucky Opera.
Cathedral Christmas — Songs of the Manger
8 p.m. Dec. 16, Cathedral of Christ the King
The Christmastime concert will feature works by Gustav Holst, Ottorino Respighi, Max Reger, and Howard Blake with the chamber choir Ecco, the Lexington Chamber Chorale, and vocal soloists.
A Night at the Cotton Club
7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Lexington Opera House
An evening of rousing music with trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling.
