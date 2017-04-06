New releases from Chainsmokers, Cold War Kids, Father John Misty

OUT FRIDAY
Michelle Branch, “Hopeless Romantic”
Chainsmokers, “Memories ... Do Not Open”
Cold War Kids, “La Divine”
Deep Purple, “inFinite”
Falling in Reverse, “Coming Home”
Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”
Future Islands, “Far Field”
Joey Bada$$, “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$”
Imelda May, “Life Love Flesh Blood”
New Pornographers, “Whiteout Conditions”
Tech N9ne, “Dominion”
Weeks, “Easy”
Wire, “Silver/Lead”
COMING APRIL 14
Julia Fordham, “Language of Love”
John Mayer, “Search for Everything”
Sam Outlaw, “Tenderheart”
String Cheese Incident, “Believe”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments