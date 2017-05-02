Music News & Reviews

May 02, 2017 9:32 AM

Janet Jackson once again scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Music icon Janet Jackson will perform at Rupp Arena on Dec. 4, the Lexington Center announced Monday.

The performance will be part of her State of the World Tour, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 7 in Louisiana and will visit 56 cities. Tickets for all performances, including the show in Lexington, will go on sale May 5 at Ticketmaster.com, according to the announcement.

Jackson began her sold-out Unbreakable Tour in August 2015. After taking a year off to focus on her family, the State of the World Tour will serve as a continuation of the Unbreakable Tour, according to the announcement.

The original tour had been scheduled to stop at Rupp Arena Jan. 30 last year, but the date was postponed due to surgery to address Jackson’s vocal strain. The rescheduled date went to Louisville’s Yum Center because Rupp was closed for renovations when the tour came back around, but that date was also canceled due to Jackson’s pregnancy. Now, she will hit both Kentucky venues.

Below are some of the scheduled performances in the area for the State of the World Tour:

Oct. 26: Chicago, Allstate Arena

Oct. 28: Toledo, Ohio, The Huntington Center

Nov. 26: Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 28: Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

Dec. 1: Louisville, KFC Yum Center

Dec. 3: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 4: Lexington, Rupp Arena

Dec. 6: Memphis, FedEx Forum

Dec. 7: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news

The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news 5:53

The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news
The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar 1:19

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar
Reel World String Band in rehearsal 2:07

Reel World String Band in rehearsal

View More Video

Entertainment Videos