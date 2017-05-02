Janet Jackson once again scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena

Music icon Janet Jackson will perform at Rupp Arena on Dec. 4, the Lexington Center announced Monday.
The performance will be part of her State of the World Tour, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 7 in Louisiana and will visit 56 cities. Tickets for all performances, including the show in Lexington, will go on sale May 5 at Ticketmaster.com, according to the announcement.
Jackson began her sold-out Unbreakable Tour in August 2015. After taking a year off to focus on her family, the State of the World Tour will serve as a continuation of the Unbreakable Tour, according to the announcement.
The original tour had been scheduled to stop at Rupp Arena Jan. 30 last year, but the date was postponed due to surgery to address Jackson’s vocal strain. The rescheduled date went to Louisville’s Yum Center because Rupp was closed for renovations when the tour came back around, but that date was also canceled due to Jackson’s pregnancy. Now, she will hit both Kentucky venues.
Below are some of the scheduled performances in the area for the State of the World Tour:
Oct. 26: Chicago, Allstate Arena
Oct. 28: Toledo, Ohio, The Huntington Center
Nov. 26: Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 28: Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Dec. 1: Louisville, KFC Yum Center
Dec. 3: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 4: Lexington, Rupp Arena
Dec. 6: Memphis, FedEx Forum
Dec. 7: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
