May 04, 2017 10:51 AM

New music Friday: Blondie, Joan Shelley, Chris Stapleton

OUT FRIDAY

Afghan Whigs, “In Spades”

At the Drive-In, “Interalia”

Blondie, “Pollinator”

Bonnie Prince Billy, “Best Troubador”

Mac DeMarco, “This Old Dog”

Head & the Heart, “Stinson Beach Sessions”

Diana Krall, “Turn Up the Quiet”

Patti LaBelle, “Bel Hommage”

Joan Shelley, “Joan Shelley”

Slowdive, “Slowdive”

Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

Taj Mahal/Keb Mo, “TajMo”

Wale, “Shine”

COMING MAY 12

Zac Brown Band, “Welcome Home”

Todd Rundgren, “White Knight”

Seether, “Poison the Parish”

Paul Weller, “A Kind Revolution”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

