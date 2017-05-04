New music Friday: Blondie, Joan Shelley, Chris Stapleton

OUT FRIDAY
Afghan Whigs, “In Spades”
At the Drive-In, “Interalia”
Blondie, “Pollinator”
Bonnie Prince Billy, “Best Troubador”
Mac DeMarco, “This Old Dog”
Head & the Heart, “Stinson Beach Sessions”
Diana Krall, “Turn Up the Quiet”
Patti LaBelle, “Bel Hommage”
Joan Shelley, “Joan Shelley”
Slowdive, “Slowdive”
Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”
Taj Mahal/Keb Mo, “TajMo”
Wale, “Shine”
COMING MAY 12
Zac Brown Band, “Welcome Home”
Todd Rundgren, “White Knight”
Seether, “Poison the Parish”
Paul Weller, “A Kind Revolution”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
