Chris Stapleton lampoons ZZ Top with Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon

These days, it is often not enough for musician to show up on a late-night show and just sing his or her song.
Musicians often get roped into comedy bits, the latest evidence being Kentucky’s Chris Stapleton, who ended up in a ZZ Top skit Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” presenting a supposed first draft of the Texas band’s 1984 hit “Legs.”
Stapleton plays guitarist Billy Gibbons to host Fallon’s bassist Dusty Hill and guest Kevin Bacon’s portrayal of drummer Frank Beard. The parody, part of Fallon’s “First Drafts of Rock” series, is a comically elementary categorization of other body parts, and some items that are not body parts. Speaking of body parts, while Stapleton sports a substantial beard, it was still extended for his turn as Gibbons.
It’s not Stapleton’s first participation in a late night comedy bit. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2016, he sang a parody commercial for an album made up of cringe-inducing words like “awesome-sauce,” “ladyfriend,” and “delish.” Fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson had some fun with CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert last year, penning the song “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Knuckleheads,” a tribute to Waffle House restaurants that actually got on the Waffle House jukebox.
In addition to the satire, Stapleton performed “I Was Wrong” from his new album “In A Room: Vol. 1” on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” Monday, NBC’s “Today” show announced Stapleton will perform July 18 as part of its summer concert series.
