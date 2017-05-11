Who’s playing where this weekend

|
Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
County-Wide, 10
Wes Soard Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Ben Lacy, 7-10
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Bogart’s, Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Flashback, 9-1
Flashback, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Road
Andy Rucker, 6-9
Derek Spencer, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Artwalk, 5-9; Dudley Roberts, 6-9; Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1
Slugger
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Sondor Blue, 10-1
Kings of Freon, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
Grayson Jenkins, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Wax Fang, Johnny Conqueroo, Brenda, 10, $10
Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10
Sunday Service: The Restless Leg String Band, 10
Grimes Mill Winery
6707 Grimes Mill Road
Chris Garrett, 7-9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Southern Daze, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Ralph Curtis, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; The Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; The Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis and Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s S. Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dock Steffey, 7-10
Troy Estes, 7-10
La Fiesta Grande
334 St. Clair St., Frankfort
Mike Archer, 6-9
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Lauren Mink, 7-10
The Swells, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, 12-2:30
LexVegas 10-2
LexVegas, 10-2
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lex. Rd., Nicholasville
High 5 Band, 9-1, $5
Dustin Burchette, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
One Sound Band, 9
Funkability, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
King’s Ransom, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30
DJ Rice & The Payin’ the Dues Blues Band, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Haylee and Derek, 6
Lark Watts Band, 6
Jake Ellis, 4
Slainte Public House
320 East Main Street, Gtown.
The Compass Roses, 7
Sorry Atari, 7
The Pub
3750 Mall Road
Keith Hubbard and Dwight Dunlap, 8-11
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8
The Indigo Kids, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Bent Penny, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Mike Love, 9:30, $15
The Beat, 9, $12
Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Trio
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Stephanie Jeter and friends, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
