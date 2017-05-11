Music News & Reviews

May 11, 2017 9:27 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

County-Wide, 10

Wes Soard Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Ben Lacy, 7-10

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Bogart’s, Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Flashback, 9-1

Flashback, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Road

Andy Rucker, 6-9

Derek Spencer, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Artwalk, 5-9; Dudley Roberts, 6-9; Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1

Slugger

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Sondor Blue, 10-1

Kings of Freon, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

Grayson Jenkins, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Wax Fang, Johnny Conqueroo, Brenda, 10, $10

Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10

Sunday Service: The Restless Leg String Band, 10

Grimes Mill Winery

6707 Grimes Mill Road

Chris Garrett, 7-9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Southern Daze, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Ralph Curtis, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; The Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; The Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis and Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s S. Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dock Steffey, 7-10

Troy Estes, 7-10

La Fiesta Grande

334 St. Clair St., Frankfort

Mike Archer, 6-9

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Lauren Mink, 7-10

The Swells, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, 12-2:30

LexVegas 10-2

LexVegas, 10-2

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lex. Rd., Nicholasville

High 5 Band, 9-1, $5

Dustin Burchette, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

One Sound Band, 9

Funkability, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

King’s Ransom, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30

DJ Rice & The Payin’ the Dues Blues Band, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Haylee and Derek, 6

Lark Watts Band, 6

Jake Ellis, 4

Slainte Public House

320 East Main Street, Gtown.

The Compass Roses, 7

Sorry Atari, 7

The Pub

3750 Mall Road

Keith Hubbard and Dwight Dunlap, 8-11

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8

The Indigo Kids, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Bent Penny, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Mike Love, 9:30, $15

The Beat, 9, $12

Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Trio

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Stephanie Jeter and friends, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

