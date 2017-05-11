Music News & Reviews

The week to come: Kentucky Theatre anniversary, Moonshiner’s Ball ...

By Rich Copley

May 17

Kentucky Theatre 25th Anniversary

6 p.m., Food, live music and screening of “Cinema Paradiso” (1988). Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $25 individual, $40 couple. Kentuckytheater.com.

May 17-21

‘Marie Antoinette’

Project SEE Theatre. Little Theatre, Transylvania University, 300 N. Broadway. Free. Projectseetheatre.org.

May 19

Gallery Hop

5-8 p.m. More than 50 open galleries in and near downtown Lexington. Free. Galleryhoplex.com.

May 19-21

Moonshiner’s Ball

Jenkins Farm, 4405 Red Lick Road, Irvine. $120-$35. Themoonshinersball.com.

May 19

Maserati Mingle

5:30-9 p.m., Fifth-Third Pavilion at Cheapside, 251 W. Main St. Free. Keenelandconcours.com.

