The week to come: Kentucky Theatre anniversary, Moonshiner’s Ball ...

May 17
Kentucky Theatre 25th Anniversary
6 p.m., Food, live music and screening of “Cinema Paradiso” (1988). Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $25 individual, $40 couple. Kentuckytheater.com.
May 17-21
‘Marie Antoinette’
Project SEE Theatre. Little Theatre, Transylvania University, 300 N. Broadway. Free. Projectseetheatre.org.
May 19
Gallery Hop
5-8 p.m. More than 50 open galleries in and near downtown Lexington. Free. Galleryhoplex.com.
May 19-21
Moonshiner’s Ball
Jenkins Farm, 4405 Red Lick Road, Irvine. $120-$35. Themoonshinersball.com.
May 19
Maserati Mingle
5:30-9 p.m., Fifth-Third Pavilion at Cheapside, 251 W. Main St. Free. Keenelandconcours.com.
