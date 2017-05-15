Reviews and video in from U2 Joshua Tree tour, coming to Louisville in June

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit' 3:55 A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:53 Cal to Bam: "Go." 2:32 Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

U2 brought The Joshua Tree tour back to the US ton May 14, with a performance in Seattle, Washington. The band opened with Sunday Bloody Sunday and closed with the new song The Little Things That Give You Away. Courtesy of U2