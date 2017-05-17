Moontower adds Benjamin Booker and four others to lineup

The Moontower Music Festival has added five new names to its Aug. 26 lineup, though the overall headliner remains a mystery.
New Orleans-based bluesman Benjamin Booker will be the penultimate act in Masterson Station Park. His second album, “Witness,” is set to drop June 2. Also joining the lineup is Los Angeles-based power trio The Record Company, whose album “Give It Back to You” was a 2017 Grammy nominee for best contemporary blues album, and country artist Elise Davis, who topped Rolling Stone’s list of new country artists you need to know, last year. Davis also has a gig at Cosmic Charlie’s May 26.
Joining them are two of Lexington’s best-known artists: Warren Byrom and Fabled Canelands and the DeBraun Thomas Trio, which will also be playing this weekend’s Moonshiner’s Ball.
Previously announced artists in the fest, which is gaining a very bluesy vibe, include JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub and Todd Snider & Great American Taxi.
According to director Kaelyn Query, the final three artists, including the main headliner, will be revealed June 12. Tickets are on sale now.
