Benjamin Booker performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Indio, Calif.
Benjamin Booker performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury Invision/AP
Benjamin Booker performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury Invision/AP

Music News & Reviews

May 17, 2017 12:08 PM

Moontower adds Benjamin Booker and four others to lineup

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

The Moontower Music Festival has added five new names to its Aug. 26 lineup, though the overall headliner remains a mystery.

New Orleans-based bluesman Benjamin Booker will be the penultimate act in Masterson Station Park. His second album, “Witness,” is set to drop June 2. Also joining the lineup is Los Angeles-based power trio The Record Company, whose album “Give It Back to You” was a 2017 Grammy nominee for best contemporary blues album, and country artist Elise Davis, who topped Rolling Stone’s list of new country artists you need to know, last year. Davis also has a gig at Cosmic Charlie’s May 26.

Joining them are two of Lexington’s best-known artists: Warren Byrom and Fabled Canelands and the DeBraun Thomas Trio, which will also be playing this weekend’s Moonshiner’s Ball.

Previously announced artists in the fest, which is gaining a very bluesy vibe, include JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub and Todd Snider & Great American Taxi.

According to director Kaelyn Query, the final three artists, including the main headliner, will be revealed June 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 3:55

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news 5:53

The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news
The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar 1:19

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

View More Video

Entertainment Videos