New music Friday from Pokey LaFarge, Rascal Flatts, more

OUT NOW
Dragonforce, “Reaching Into Infinity”
Erasure, “World Be Gone”
Faith Evans & Notorious B.I.G., “King & I”
Fastball, “Step Into Light”
Pokey LaFarge, “Manic Revelations”
Linkin Park, “One More Light”
Little Steven, “Soulfire”
Mastersons, “Transient Lullaby”
Mountain Goats, “Goths”
Papa Roach, “Crooked Teeth”
Rascal Flatts, “Back to Us”
Vince Staples, “Big Fish Theory”
Wavves, “You’re Welcome”
COMING MAY 26
The Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” 50th anniversary edition
Danzig, “Black Laden Crown”
Justin Townes Earle, “Kids in the Street”
Lil Yachty, “Teenage Emotions”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments