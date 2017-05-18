Music News & Reviews

May 18, 2017 10:59 AM

New music Friday from Pokey LaFarge, Rascal Flatts, more

OUT NOW

Dragonforce, “Reaching Into Infinity”

Erasure, “World Be Gone”

Faith Evans & Notorious B.I.G., “King & I”

Fastball, “Step Into Light”

Pokey LaFarge, “Manic Revelations”

Linkin Park, “One More Light”

Little Steven, “Soulfire”

Mastersons, “Transient Lullaby”

Mountain Goats, “Goths”

Papa Roach, “Crooked Teeth”

Rascal Flatts, “Back to Us”

Vince Staples, “Big Fish Theory”

Wavves, “You’re Welcome”

COMING MAY 26

The Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” 50th anniversary edition

Danzig, “Black Laden Crown”

Justin Townes Earle, “Kids in the Street”

Lil Yachty, “Teenage Emotions”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 3:55

A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news 5:53

The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news
The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar 1:19

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

View More Video

Entertainment Videos