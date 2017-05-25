Americana favorite Jim Lauderdale explores another country

Perhaps one of the least likely stylistic destinations for a songsmith so celebrated in Americana and country circles as Jim Lauderdale would be British pop. After all, over the past three decades, his songs — many possessing a strong, traditional country air — have been recorded by George Strait, Vince Gill and Kentucky’s own Patty Loveless, among many others.
He also has collaborated on full album projects with the likes of bluegrass patriarch Ralph Stanley and Americana chieftain Buddy Miller.
But dig deep into Lauderdale’s satchel of musical influences and you will discover a love of the kind of pop songcraft that began, not surprisingly, with The Beatles and runs through to the comparatively modern British musings of Nick Lowe.
The former inspiration more than once fuels tunes from Lauderdale’s upcoming album, “London Southern,” but it’s Lowe’s crew — his producer and several longtime band members — who help realize the album’s broader musical scope.
“Really, a lot of this record is heavily Beatles influenced,” said Lauderdale, who returns to Lexington on Saturday for a solo concert at Willie’s Locally Known. “That’s especially true of the early Beatles (as evidenced by the hullabaloo spirit of such “London Southern” songs as “No Right Way to Be Wrong”). That was kind of where I was coming from in a lot of ways with this. It was a combination of going back to their roots and going back to my roots. The Beatles were part of my roots since I was, like, 6, having seen them on Ed Sullivan first. So a lot of that stuff has been in my system for years. They were so influenced by American music and we were so influenced by them back.”
That explains how the opening tune to “London Southern” better reflects the spirit of vintage George Jones than British pop. When “Only So Much Time” cues up, though, the country sound turns more progressive, as if it were an outtake from Bob Dylan’s classic 1969 country-inspired album, “Nashville Skyline.”
One of the key elements to this cross-continental sound is the subtle keyboard orchestration of Geraint Watkins, a long-time member of Lowe’s band.
“Geraint Watkins is a real master,” Lauderdale said. “That’s all him and Neil (Brockbank, veteran Lowe producer). A lot of that stuff we just had to trust and let it be different from the other records I’ve made. Sometimes it was hard for me to let go and not second-guess things. But I’m glad I let them do what they wanted to do and needed to do.”
With several members of Lowe’s band and production team on hand for “London Southern,” one has to wonder why Lowe himself wasn’t part of the party.
“Originally, Nick was going to co-produce the record,” Lauderdale said. “The problem was that he really needed the songs several weeks in advance, and I didn’t have them. And I totally understand. The way I make records when I co-produce is so chaotic. For better or for worse, I have a habit of writing under tremendous pressure. That’s just the way it sometimes turns out. But he’s of the school, logically and understandably, of needing songs in advance to plan things out and to think about doing parts, instead of just working off the cuff.”
Once completed, another query surfaced for “London Southern”: finding the right time to release it. An insanely prolific artist, Lauderdale recorded the album almost three years ago, releasing six other recordings in its wake.
Among them were bluegrass projects, a solo acoustic record, a country album, and collaborative works with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter and the North Mississippi All-Stars. That truckload of music might have delayed the release of “London Southern,” but it never lessened the feeling of artistic camaraderie and exploration that Lauderdale experienced while working with his British allies.
“I felt like we had a connection,” he said. “I was slightly nervous about working with this new group. I wasn’t nervous that they wouldn’t be able to pull it off. I was nervous that I wouldn’t be able to pull it off, and if they would like the material. But I think that we had a connection musically because we really shared the influences.”
If you go
Jim Lauderdale
When: 9 p.m. May 27
Where: Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr.
Tickets: $17
Call: 859-281-1116
Online: Willieslocallyknown.com, Jimlauderdale.com
