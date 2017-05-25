The Summer Music Guide: 180-plus reasons why summer starts now

The start of summer is the better part of a month away on the calendar, but we all know that the season’s true inauguration comes on Memorial Day weekend.
With that, of course, comes music — a bounty of it, from the most intimate of club shows to the most mammoth of stadium-sized events.
We’ve gathered much of it together for our annual Summer Music Guide. It’s all here, from classic rock to country, from Forecastle to the Festival of the Bluegrass, from My Morning Jacket to Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers.
As always, there are a few things to keep in mind. Concerts are canceled and rescheduled for any number of reasons. So if you’re hitting the road for a performance, it’s highly recommended that you call ahead to the venue to avoid any last-minute surprises.
Also, there are more ticketing services than ever this summer. Surcharges vary and aren’t included in the ticket prices listed here. TicketMaster is the most prevalent service, but we recommended visiting the venue’s website first for ticket purchases.
Here, then, is a listing of the shows that will light up the summer months.
May
May 27: Jim Lauderdale. Willie’s Locally Known. 9 p.m. $17.
May 27: Kevin Ross. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $15-$20.
May 28: Roger Waters. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. 8 p.m. $55-$199.50.
May 30: Franz Ferdinand. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8 p.m. $25.
May 31: The Mavericks/Hollis Brown/Peter Searcy. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, Waterfront Park, Louisville. 5 p.m. Free.
May 31: Future/Migos/Tory Lanez/A$AP Ferg/Zoey Dollaz. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.
June
June 1: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers/The Other Brothers. The Burl. 9 p.m. $8-$10.
June 1: Todd Snider/Great American Taxi. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $20.
June 1: Luke Bryan/Brett Eldredge/Seth Ennis. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $31-$79.75.
June 1: Old Crow Medicine Show. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
June 2: Old Crow Medicine Show. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
June 2: San Fermin. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 9 p.m. $15-$50.
June 2: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Wiz Khalifa/Death Cab for Cutie/Mutemath/The Shins/others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. 1:30 p.m. $79-$399.
June 2: Lynyrd Skynyrd/David Lee Murphy/Ashley McBryde. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $23-$58.
June 3: Tommy Emmanuel/Anthony Snape. Lexington Opera House. 7:30 p.m. $45.50-$65.50.
June 3: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Bassnectar/Pretty Lights Live/Tech N9ne/CVBZ/others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. 1:30 p.m. $79-$399.
June 3: Exile. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $34-$39.
June 4: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Muse/The 1975/Thirty Seconds to Mars/AFI/others. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. 2.p.m. $79-$399.
June 5: Electric Six/Northern Faces. Cosmic Charlie’s. 10 p.m. $12-$15.
June 6: Shannon McNally. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 7 p.m. $8-$10.
June 7: ZZ Top. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $44.50-$95.
June 7: Lil Uzi Vert. Madison Theater, Covington. 8 p.m. $40-$45.
June 7: Robben Ford. 20th Century Theatre, Cincinnati. $30-$35.
June 8: Joseph/Isle of Eight. Cosmic Charlie’s. 9 p.m. $15-$17.
June 8: Car Seat Headrest/Nap Eyes. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $18-$20.
June 8: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Lonesome River Band/Flatt Lonesome/more. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. TBA. $20-$100.
June 9: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out/Sideline/Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper/more. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. TBA. $50-$100.
June 9: The Weeknd. US Bank Arena, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $92-$716.
June 9-10: Jamey Johnson. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $40-$55.
June 10: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Town Mountain/Seldom Scene/The Grascals/more. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. TBA. $55-$100.
June 10: Paul Simon. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $69.50-$139.50.
June 11: Erika Wennerstrom. The Burl. 9 p.m. $12-$15.
June 11: Wilco/Kacy & Clayton. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $40-$50.
June 11: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Dry Branch Fire Squad/True Life Travelers. TBA. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. TBA. $10-$100.
June 12: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers/Joe Walsh. US Bank Arena, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$149.50.
June 12: The Head and the Heart/J. Roddy Walston and the Business. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $40-$50.
June 12: Glass Animals. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m. $30.50-$35.50.
June 13: Sigur Ros. Louisville Palace, Louisville. 8 p.m. $59-$202.
June 13: Joe Jackson. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $29.50-$58.50.
June 13: Devon Allman Band/Jay Jesse Johnson. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m. $15-$18.
June 14: Mr. Big. Manchester Music Hall. 7 p.m. $27-$35.
June 15: Don Henley/JD and the Straight Shot. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $99.50-$175.
June 15: J. Cole. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8 p.m. Sold out.
June 16: Chris Stapleton/Anderson East/Brent Cobb. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. Sold Out.
June 16: Ray Wylie Hubbard. Willie’s Locally Known. 9:30 p.m. $20.
June 16: U2. Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Louisville. 6:30 p.m. $47-$529.
June 16: Moe Bandy. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $30-$35.
June 16: Ha Ha Tonka/Trapper Schoepp. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 9 p.m. $10-$12.
June 17: Wynonna and the Big Noise. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $35-$55.
June 17: Nikki Hill/William Matheny and the Strange Constellations/Tyler Childers/others. Well Crafted Festival, Shaker Village, Harrodsburg. 12 noon. $25.
June 19: Robert Earl Keen. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8 p.m. $25.
June 21: James McMurtry. 20th Century Theatre, Cincinnati. $20-$25.
June 22: My Morning Jacket/The Record Company. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $42.50-$49.50.
June 22: James McMurtry/Jonny Burke. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $16-$18.
June 22: Le Butcherettes. Taft Theatre Ballroom, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $12-$15.
June 23: Parker Millsap. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8:30 p.m. $15-$17.
June 24: The Oak Ridge Boys. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.
June 25: Lady Antebellum/Kelsea Ballerini/Brett Young. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $32.75-$66.25.
June 26: Guster/Esme Patterson. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7 p.m. $34.50-$39.50.
June 27: Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers. Lexington Opera House. 7:30 p.m. $75.50.
June 27: Jaime Wyatt. The Burl. 10 p.m. $7.
June 27: Train/O.A.R./Natasha Bedingfield. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $25-$79.50.
June 28: Journey/Asia. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$125.
June 28: Pokey LaFarge/ Robyn Hitchcock/Carly Johnson. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, Waterfront Park, Louisville. 5 p.m. Free.
June 28: Eagles of Death Metal. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8:30 p.m. $25.
June 29: Oddisee and Good Company/Oliver St. Louis. Cosmic Charlie’s. 10 p.m. $15-$18.
June 29: Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets/Psychodots. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m. $22-$30.
June 30: Los Colognes/Dawg Yawp. The Burl. 9:30 p.m. $10-$12.
July
July 1: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit/The Mountain Goats. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $43-$57.
July 2: Megadeth/Meshuggah/Tesseract/Lillake. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 6 p.m. $29.50-$75.
July 3: Marbin. The Burl. 10 p.m. $10-$12.
July 6: Trace Adkins/Parmalee/Jordan Rager. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $23.50-$63.
July 7: Master Musicians Festival featuring Old 97s/Colter Wall/The Wooks/others. Festival Field, Somerset Community College in Somerset. 4 p.m. $20-$55.
July 8: Master Musicians Festival featuring Blackberry Smoke/Dawes/Parker Millsap/Shannon McNally/others. Festival Field, Somerset Community College in Somerset. 11 a.m. $40-$55.
July 8: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $36-$136.
July 8: Confederate Railroad/Jimmy Rose. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $30-$35.
July 9: Sam Hunt/Maren Morris/Chris Janson/Ryan Follese. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $29.50-$63.75.
July 10: Avenged Sevenfold/Volbeat. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 6:30 p.m. $25-$74.50.
July 11: OneRepublic/Fitz and the Tantrums/James Arthur. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $28.50-$148.50.
July 12: Willie Nelson and Family/Dawes. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $57.50-$82.50.
July 12: The Dustbowl Revival. Taft Theatre Ballroom, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $12-$15. TM.
July 13: Steelism. The Burl. 9 p.m. $10-$12.
July 14: Forecastle featuring Odesza/Run the Jewels/Cage the Elephant/Needtobreathe/others. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 3 p.m. $59.50-$424.50.
July 14: Real Estate. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville (Forecastle After Party). 11:59 p.m. $17-$25.
July 14: John Conlee. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $30-$35.
July 15: Forecastle featuring LCD Soundsystem/Sturgill Simpson/Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats/JD McPherson. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 1 p.m. $59.50-$424.50.
July 15: The New Pornographers. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville (Forecastle After Party). 11:59 p.m. $27-$30.
July 15: Chicago. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $25-$125.
July 15: Cece Winans. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
July 15: Dailey & Vincent. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $30-$39.
July 16: Forecastle featuring Weezer/Spoon/PJ Harvey/Conor Oberst/X Ambassadors. Waterfront Park, Louisville. 1 p.m. $59.50-$424.50.
July 18: New Found Glory. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8 p.m. $22.
July 18: Seether. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. 6:30 p.m. $32.50.
July 19: Vans Warped Tour. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 11 a.m.. $33.25-$43.25.
July 20: Steve Earle and the Dukes/The Mastersons. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. $43.50, $48.50.
July 21: Tom Keifer. Manchester Music Hall. 7 p.m. $20-$25.
July 21: Chris Knight. Cosmic Charlie’s. 10 p.m. $25-$30.
July 21: Split Lip Rayfield/Billy Strings. The Burl. 10 p.m. $10-$12.
July 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band/The Wood Brothers/Hot Tuna. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $52-$79.
July 22: Fastball. Willie’s Locally Known. 9:30 p.m. $25.
July 22: Jason Aldean/Chris Young/Kane Brown. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
July 22: Ray Stevens/Cledus T. Judd. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8 p.m. $53-$60.
July 23: Bob Schneider/Travis Linville. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 7 p.m. $17-$20.
July 23: Three Dog Night. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
July 24: Raekwon. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 9 p.m. $22-$25.
July 25: Amos Lee/Lake Street Dive. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $33-$63.
July 26: Strand of Oaks/Low Cut Connie/The Zach Longoria Project. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, Waterfront Park, Louisville. 5 p.m. Free.
July 27: Incubus/Jimmy Eat World/Judah and the Lion. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 6:45 p.m. $29.50-$99.50.
July 27: Fastball. Taft Theatre Ballroom, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
July 27: The Wailers. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $25.
July 27: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Doug E. Fresh/Kid Capri/Rob Base. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $50-$100.
July 28: Gangstagrass. Willie’s Locally Known. 9:30 p.m. $10.
July 28: Billy “Crash” Craddock. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $30-$35.
July 28: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Mary J. Blige/Kem/SWV/En Vogue/Bell Biv Devoe. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $60-$150.
July 29: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Usher/Fantasia/Anthony Hamilton/Confunkshun/Ro James. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $60-$150.
July 29: Matthew Sweet. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $15-$25.
July 29: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $32-$38.
July 29: Highly Suspect. Madison Theater, Covington. 8 p.m. $25-$28.
July 29: Social Distortion. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $36.
July 30: Animal Collective. Madison Theater, Covington. 8 p.m. $25.
July 30: 2 Cellos. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $39.50-$85.
August
August 1: Graham Nash. Lexington Opera House. 7:30 p.m. $55-$65.
August 1: Jimmy Herring and the Invisible Whip. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 8 p.m. $25-$30.
August 1: Korn/Stone Sour/Skillet/Yelawolf/Ded. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 5:30 p.m. $25-$74.50.
August 2: Young the Giant?Cold War Kids/Joywave. Louisville Palace, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $20-$81.
August 2: Tegan and Sara. Madison Theater, Covington. 8 p.m. $35-$37.
August 3: Han Zimmer. US Bank Arena, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $45-$125.
August 4: Billy Ray Cyrus/Olivia Lane. Brown Theatre, Louisville. 8 p.m. $55-$99.
August 4: Rod Stewart/Cyndi Lauper. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $30-$149.50.
August 4: Tesla. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $29.50-$75.
August 4: Supersuckers. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 9 p.m. $12-$15.
August 5: Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest featuring Paul Jackson, Jr./Jeff Lorber/Everette Harp. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. 7:30 p.m. $25-$70.
August 6: James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $70-$105.
August 6: Young the Giant/Cold War Kids/Joywave. Louisville Palace, Louisville. 8 p.m. $54-$426.
August 6: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $47.50-$67.50.
August 6: Pentatonix. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $33-$93.
August 8: Foreigner/Cheap Trick/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $29.95-$99.95.
August 9: Nickelback/Daughtry/Shaman’s Harvest. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 6 p.m. $25-$125.
August 10: Brad Paisley/Dustin Lynch/Chase Bryant/Lindsay Ell. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $28.50-$58.25.
August 11: Kings of Leon/Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $29.50-$79.50.
August 11: Melvins/Spotlights. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. 9 p.m. $20.
August 11: Cincy Blues fest featuring Albert Cummings/Davina and the Vagabonds/others. Sawyer Point Park, 705 East Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 5 p.m. $20-135.
August 12: Cincy Blues fest featuring Ronnie Baker Brooks/Ruthie Foster/others. Sawyer Point Park, 705 East Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 4:30 p.m. $20-$13.
August 12: Linkin Park. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$105.
August 12: Ronnie Milsap. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $41-$51.
August 12: Punch Brothers/I’m With Her/Julian Lage. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $32.50-$52.50.
August 13: The Chick Corea Elektric Band/Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $38-$68.
August 13: MercyMe. Louisville Palace, Louisville. 6:30 p.m. $22-$88.
August 16: Dave Rawlings Machine. Brown Theatre, Louisville. 8 p.m. $34-$40.
August 16: Lifehouse/Switchfoot/Brynn Elliott. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $29.50-$56.50.
August 16: Greg Howe. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m. $18-$20.
August 17: I Love the ’90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice/Salt N Pepa/Color Me Badd/Coolio/Tone Loc/Young MC. Freedom Hall, Kentucky State Fair. 7 p.m. $37-$89.
August 17: Belle and Sebastian/Julien Baker. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 8 p.m. $36.
August 17: Ana Popovic. Taft Theatre Ballroom, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
August 18: Alabama/Tucker Beathard. Freedom Hall, Kentucky State Fair. 7 p.m. $32-$50.
August 18: Logic/Joey Bada$$/Big Lenbo. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. $36-$168.
August 18: Ginuwine/Tony! Toni! Tone! Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 18: Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $27.50.
August 19: Moon Taxi/The Weeks/Los Colognes. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7:30 p.m. $25-$40.
August 19: Blues Traveler. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with Fair admission.
August 20: The Oak Ridge Boys/Alaska & Madi. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 20: Green Day/Catfish and the Bottlemen. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $30-$89.50.
August 20: Joe Louis Walker. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
August 21: Zach Williams/For King and Country. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 22: Happy Together featuring The Turtles/The Association/Ron Dante/The Box Tops/Chuck Negron/The Cowsills. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 22: The Magpie Salute. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $32.50.
August 22: Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers. Louisville Palace, Louisville. 8 p.m. $49-$325.
August 23: Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$125.
August 23: Whiskey Jam featuring Chase Bryant/Dylan Scott/Chris Shrader. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 24: Gov’t Mule/Blackberry Smoke. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $35-$55.
August 24: The Magpie Salute. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
August 25: Easton Corbin/JD Shelburne. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 26: MoonTower Music Festival featuring JJ Grey and Mofro/Todd Snider/Cherub/Great American Taxi/more. Masterson Station Park. 11 a.m., $39-$75.
August 26: John Mayer. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. $36-$133.50.
August 26: Theory of a Deadman/Goldy Locks. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
August 26: Gerald Albright. Kentucky Center for the Arts, Bomhard, Theater. 6 and 8:30 p.m. $39-$59.
August 26: Tracy Lawrence. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon. 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.
August 27: Southern Uprising Tour featuring Travis Tritt/The Charlie Daniels Band/The Marshall Tucker Band/Lee Roy Parnell. Freedom Hall, Kentucky State Fair. 6 p.m. $32-$47.
August 27: Gov’t Mule/Blackberry Smoke. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. 7 p.m. $38-$53.
August 27: Matthew West/Colton Dixon/Hawk Nelson/Sarah Reeves. Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. 4 p.m. Free with fair admission.
September
Sept. 1: Red, White and Boom featuring Luke Bryan/Brett Eldredge/others. Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 5:30 p.m. $69.50-$899.
Sept. 1: Scott H. Biram. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 9 p.m. $15-$18.
Sept. 2: Red, White and Boom featuring Sam Hunt/Maren Morris/others. Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 5:30 p.m. $69.50-$899.
Sept. 2: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. US Bank Arena, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. $69.50-$119.50.
Sept. 2: Newtown. Southgate House Revival, Newport. 8 p.m. $8-$10.
Sept. 3: Red, White and Boom featuring Blake Shelton/Dustin Lynch/others. Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 5:30 p.m. $69.50-$899.
Summer concert venues
Lexington
Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. 859-281-1116. willieslocallyknown.com.
The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. 859-447-8166. theburlky.com.
Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. 859-537-7321. manchestermusichall.com.
Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. 859-333-4817. cosmic-charlies.com.
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third. 859-252-8888/woodsongs.com; 859-280-2218/lexingtonlyric.com.
Festival of the Bluegrass, Kentucky Horse Park Campground. 859-253-0806. festivalofthebluegrass.com.
Southland Jamboree, MoonDance at Midnight Pass Amphitheater. 1152 Monarch St. 859-425-2349. southlandjamboree.org.
Red, White and Boom, Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 207 Legends Ln. 859-252-4487. wbul.iheart.com/features/red-white-boom-565.
Moontower Music Festival, Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd. moontowermusicfestival.com.
Lexington Smooth Jazz Fest, Kentucky Horse Par Campground. aafinc.tix.com.
Louisville
Louisville Palace, 625 South 4th St. (502) 583-4555. louisvillepalace.com.
KFC Yum Center, 1 Arena Plaza. (502) 690-9000. kfcyumcenter.com.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S.Fourth. (502) 583-4555. mercuryballroom.com.
Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Rd. (502) 368-5865. iroquoisamphitheater.com.
Kentucky Center for the Arts, 501 West Main. (800) 775-7777. kentuckycenter.org.
Brown Theatre, 315 West Broadway. (800) 775-7777. kentuckycenter.org. (cq –same as the ky center)
Waterfront Park,129 East River Rd. (502) 574-3768. louisvillewaterfront.com/events, forecastlefest.com.
Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Rd. (502) 584-8088. http://headlinerslouisville.com.
Kentucky State Fair/ Freedom Hall/Cardinal Stadium, (Kentucky Exposition Center). 937 Phillips Ln. (502) 367-5002. kystatefair.org
Cincinnati/Covington/Newport
Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St. in Cincinnati. (513) 872-8801. bogarts.com.
20th Century Theatre, 3021 Madison Rd. in Cincinnati. (513) 731-8000. the20thcenturytheatre.com.
The Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St. in Newport. (859) 431-2201. southgatehouse.com.
Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave. in Covington. (859) 491-2444. madisontheateronline.com.
Taft Theatre, 317 East 5th St in Cincinnati. (513) 232-6220. tafttheatre.org.
Sawyer Point Park/Yeatman’s Cove, 705 East Pete Rose Way in Cincinnati. (513) 352-6180. bunburyfestival.com, cincybluesfest.org.
Riverbend Music Center/PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati. (513) 232-6220. riverbend.org.
Cincinnati Music Festival, Paul Brown Stadium, 6 Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (513) 455-4999. cincymusicfestival.com.
Region
Master Musicians Festival, Somerset Community College, 808 Monticello St. in Somerset. (888) 810-2063. mastermusiciansfestival.org.
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, 2380 Richmond St. in Renfro Valley. (800) 765-7464. renfrovalley.com.
Well Crafted Festival, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. in Harrodsburg. shakervillageky.org/event/well-crafted.
Comments