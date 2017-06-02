Hand injury sidelines Chris Stapleton; Cincinnati show rescheduled

Chris Stapleton has postponed several dates on his Great American Roadshow tour due to a hand injury.
The shows include a June 16 stand at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 8. In a Thursday night post on his Facebook page and website, Stapleton explained he is recovering from a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger, which of course makes it hard to play the guitar.
“The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon,” Stapleton writes. “Right now, I can't possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.”
The injury has also taken Stapleton out of the lineup for the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, where he was slated to appear June 11. The next available date on the Kentucky native’s tour calendar is June 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and you can bet he wants to be back for a June 29 show with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and two more with Petty July 5 and 6 in Milwaukee.
Stapleton, who was raised in Johnson County, is touring behind his critically acclaimed sophomore album, “From A Room: Vol. 1.” “Vol. 2” is due later this year. According to a Riverbend news release, fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can get refunds at the point of purchase. The Riverbend show had been sold out on its originally scheduled date.
