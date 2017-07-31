Music News & Reviews

New music from Brett Eldredge, Tyler Childers, Eagles of Death Metal

July 31, 2017 6:22 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Accept, “Rise of Chaos”

Tyler Childers, “Purgatory”

Dead Cross, “Dead Cross”

Eagles of Death Metal, “I Love You All the Time: Live at Olympia Paris”

Brett Eldredge, “Brett Eldridge”

Hard Working Americans, “We’re All In This Together”

Randy Newman, “Dark Matter”

Quiet Riot, “Road Rage”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, “Lay It On Down”

Third Day, “Revival”

George Thorogood, “Party of One”

COMING AUG. 11

Guided by Voices, “How Do You Spell Heaven?”

Hinder, “The Reign”

Kesha, “Rainbow”

Lee Roy Parnell, “Midnight Believer”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

