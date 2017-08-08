Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J.
Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Owen Sweeney Invision/AP
Riverbend will give fans time to mourn Chester Bennington

By Walter Tunis

Contributing Music Writer

agosto 08, 2017 9:10 AM

There is one major event at Riverbend that won’t be happening this weekend. Saturday was supposed to mark the return of Linkin Park to the region. The band canceled its entire North American tour following the July 20 death of frontman Chester Bennington. The singer was found dead in his California home, a victim of suicide by hanging.

Riverbend posted on its website that it will be open Saturday for a two-hour evening memorial in Bennington’s honor:

Many fans of Linkin Park have reached out asking for a memorial on Saturday, August 12th. Riverbend Music Center will designate an area for people to gather on the 12th between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to remember the life and music of Chester Bennington. Anyone attending is asked to enter through Gate 5 off of Kellogg Avenue and they will be directed on where to go. If you or someone you know needs support, please call Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255(TALK).”

