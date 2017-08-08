YouTube clicks reveal Kentucky’s favorite musicians

Luke Bryan is one of the most popular country artists in the country, but his music has a certain appeal to Kentuckians.
According to YouTube’s geocoded streaming data, displayed in a New York Times article, Bryan’s fandom sweeps across central and eastern Kentucky.
The “Kick the Dust Up” and “That’s My Kind of Night” singer has small pockets of fandom in Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia, but none larger than in the Bluegrass state.
That’s no doubt good news to organizers of Lexington’s Red, White & Boom Festival, where Bryan will perform Sept. 1.
Also popular in Kentucky is country duo Florida Georgia Line, whose music is streamed quite often in the eastern part of the state. FGL is in fact more popular in Kentucky than on the actual Florida Georgia line.
Hip-hop/pop artist Jason Derulo has a strong following in central Kentucky, perhaps due to his ventures in country. Earlier this year, Derulo won the CMT Performance of the Year award for “Want to Want Me” with Bryan.
Other artists with pockets of popularity in Kentucky include Adele, Meghan Trainor, Panic! At the Disco and Eminem.
Kentuckians have yet to catch on to the electronic dance music craze, as Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers both lack extended appeal in the state. Rap artists, most notably Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, are also among the least popular artists along with pop singers Shakira, Sia and Arianna Grande.
Hip-hop artist Drake, despite his relationship with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, also has a minimal following in the Commonwealth.
