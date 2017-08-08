Who is playing Crave? A guide to the tasty tunes

Flavors of Lexington area chefs and restaurants are one of the big attractions at the Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival, but local music is a key part of the successful event’s equation. Here’s a look at who to look forward to on stage this weekend.
August 12
DJ Col. Paco Chaos (12 p.m.) A WRFL-FM 88.1 personality will play a rockabilly DJ set to get the fest started.
Grits & Soul (1:30 p.m.) A Mount Sterling-via-Asheville-via-Mount Sterling duo. Read more, Page 12.
Recipe for Gamma Rays (3:15 p.m.) This Lexington quartet plays energetic modern rock that’ll blast you back to the early ’80s.
Driftwood Gypsy (4:45 p.m.) A soul and funk quintet prone to jams that are best appreciated live.
Treyvon King (6:15 p.m.) Bluesy electric guitar that’s hard to upstage.
March Madness Marching Band (7:30 p.m.) Lexington’s adult marching band, whose presence signals that an event is a party.
Johnny Conqueroo (8 p.m.) This group gave the Lexington music scene whiplash when it started as a trio of high school kids. This might be their last gig before they become college men.
Joslyn and the Sweet Compression (9:30 p.m.) The funk and R&B outfit is dropping a series of singles this year, including “Love on the Double.”
August 13
Big Fresh (1 p.m.) The influential Lexington band has a new EP out: “Fall Preview.”
Big Maracas (2:30 p.m.) Latin-flavored tunes from this longtime Lexington band go with certain-to-be-available Latin-flavored food.
The Tillers (4 p.m.) A Cincinnati folk quartet playing songs “older than their grandparents,” as their website says, in a way that reflects their punk-rock roots.
Justin Wells (5:30 p.m.) The driving force behind the now defunct Fifth on the Floor, Wells has turned heads with his solo debut “Dawn in the Distance.”
If you go
Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival
When: 12 noon Aug. 12 and 13
Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.
Tickets: $8, free for children 10 and younger
Online: Cravelexington.com
