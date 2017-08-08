The psychedelic rock band Johnny Conqueroo, from left: guitarist and frontman Grant Curless, bassist Shawn Reynolds and drumer Wils Quinn, all of Lexington.
Music News & Reviews

Who is playing Crave? A guide to the tasty tunes

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

August 08, 2017 3:47 PM

Flavors of Lexington area chefs and restaurants are one of the big attractions at the Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival, but local music is a key part of the successful event’s equation. Here’s a look at who to look forward to on stage this weekend.

August 12

DJ Col. Paco Chaos (12 p.m.) A WRFL-FM 88.1 personality will play a rockabilly DJ set to get the fest started.

Grits & Soul (1:30 p.m.) A Mount Sterling-via-Asheville-via-Mount Sterling duo. Read more, Page 12.

Recipe for Gamma Rays (3:15 p.m.) This Lexington quartet plays energetic modern rock that’ll blast you back to the early ’80s.

Driftwood Gypsy (4:45 p.m.) A soul and funk quintet prone to jams that are best appreciated live.

Treyvon King (6:15 p.m.) Bluesy electric guitar that’s hard to upstage.

March Madness Marching Band (7:30 p.m.) Lexington’s adult marching band, whose presence signals that an event is a party.

Johnny Conqueroo (8 p.m.) This group gave the Lexington music scene whiplash when it started as a trio of high school kids. This might be their last gig before they become college men.

Joslyn and the Sweet Compression (9:30 p.m.) The funk and R&B outfit is dropping a series of singles this year, including “Love on the Double.”

August 13

Big Fresh (1 p.m.) The influential Lexington band has a new EP out: “Fall Preview.”

Big Maracas (2:30 p.m.) Latin-flavored tunes from this longtime Lexington band go with certain-to-be-available Latin-flavored food.

The Tillers (4 p.m.) A Cincinnati folk quartet playing songs “older than their grandparents,” as their website says, in a way that reflects their punk-rock roots.

Lexington’s Justin Wells played the main stage at the Moonshiner’s Ball in May. Wells plays Crave on Sunday.
Justin Wells (5:30 p.m.) The driving force behind the now defunct Fifth on the Floor, Wells has turned heads with his solo debut “Dawn in the Distance.”

If you go

Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival

When: 12 noon Aug. 12 and 13

Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.

Tickets: $8, free for children 10 and younger

Online: Cravelexington.com

