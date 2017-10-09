Lexington-area musicians staging Tom Petty tribute, this weekend

Lexington area musicians are putting together a tribute to the late Tom Petty, Sunday night at The Burl.

The event, slated to start at 5 p.m. at the Distillery District venue, already boasts more than 25 local artists paying tribute to rock ’n’ roll icon, according to its Facebook page. Petty died last Monday in California after suffering cardiac arrest at his California home.

Arena-filling acts such as Foo Fighters and Kentuckian Chris Stapleton, who opened for Petty at a few dates this summer, including shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, have been playing Petty tunes in concert the past week. And this week’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with Jason Aldean making a statement about the shooting at his concert last Sunday in Las Vegas, which became the largest mass shooting in modern American history, and then he and his band played Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

Local artist Jason Sinkhorn will take on that defiant anthem at The Burl, along with “Scare Easy” and “You Wreck Me.” Like the SNL tribute, Sunday’s show will fold in the Las Vegas tragedy, with proceeds going to the National Compassion Fund to help victims of the attack.

Also on the announced lineup is Justin Wells playing “Crawling Back to You” and “Running Down a Dream,” Nick Jamerson of Sundy Best playing “The Waiting” and “The Apartment Song,” The Sway with “Into the Great Wide Open” and “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” Grayson Jenkins with “You Got Lucky” and Coralee with Eric Cummins playing “Insider.”

The show is open to ages 16 and older, and admission is $5.

Here’s the lineup, listed in no particular order, as posted on the event’s Facebook page at noon Monday.

Justin Wells - “Crawling Back to You,” “Running Down a Dream”

Jason Parsons - “Wake Up Time”

Bandit Sun - “It’s Good to Be King,” “Cabin Down Below”

Michael Tyree - “Refugee”

NP Presley - “No Second Thoughts,” “Rebels”

Keith Rowland - “Have Love Will Travel,” “Alright for Now”

Ben Aubrey - “Walls,” “Saving Grace”

Nick Jamerson - “The Waiting,” “The Apartment Song”

Bryan Minks - “Anything That’s Rock and Roll,” “Even the Losers”

Champs of the Sun - “American Girl,” “Last Dance with Mary Jane”

Cannon Armstrong - “Your So Bad”

Tom Blankenship - “Time to Move On”

Maggie Noëlle - “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

Chelsea Nolan - “Wildflowers”

The Sway - “Into the Great Wide Open,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

Grayson Jenkins - “You Got Lucky”

Ryan Allen - “Learning to Fly,” “Southern Accents”

Jason Sinkhorn - “Won’t Back Down,” “Scare Easy,” “You Wreck Me”

Randy Grigsby - “You Don’t Know How it Feels”

Alex Parkansky - “Angel Dream No. 2,” “Swingin’”

Sean Whiting - “Free Fallin’,” “Listen to Her Heart”

Geno Seale - “The Best of Everything,” “Girl on LSD”

MOJOTHUNDER - “I Should Have Known It,” “Honeybee”

Luna and the Mountain Jets - “When the Time Comes,” “I Need to Know”

Eric Cummins and Coralee Townie - “Insider”