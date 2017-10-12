6 things to do this weekend in The Bluegrass

Lexington Philharmonic
This one is for classical music and poetry lovers: Conductor Scott Terrell and the Phil welcome mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky to sing Dominick Argento’s “Casa Guidi,” a song cycle based on letters by Victorian poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning. The program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street, will also feature Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4” and Serge Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony.” Tickets are $25 to $75. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org.
Tyler Childers
The Irvine-resident has been crisscrossing the country and even hopping the pond to promote his Sturgill Simpson-produced breakout album, “Purgatory.” But he has come home for a three-night stand at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Showtimes are 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, but unfortunately, if you don’t have tickets, the shows are sold out. Tyler’s a popular guy. Theburlky.com.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Two classical music stars join forces as pianist Andre Watts teams with the revered Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday at Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts, 600 West Walnut Street in Danville. Tickets are $39-$75. Nortoncenter.com.
Lexington Camera Club
The storied photography group opens a new exhibit of work by club members including Guy Mendes, David Coyle, Angel Clark and Mick Jeffries dedicated to the memory of Nori Hall, a member of the club who died earlier this year. The opening reception at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street, is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with a talk by curator Paul Paletti at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The exhibit runs through Dec. 15. Lexingtonlyric.com. 859-280-2218.
Political tunes
The Lexington Chamber Chorale opens its 2017-18 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street, with a night of music that has been part of revolution and resistance over the years, specifically during the American Civil Rights Movement and the 1980s Baltic Revolution. Tickets are $20 general admission, $10 students and $15 each in groups of six or more. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
‘The Princess Bride’
The “Inconceivable!” tale of “twue wuv,” “mawage” and much more is back on the big screen for a 30th anniversary celebration, showing at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Regal Hamburg Pavilion Stadium 16, Cinemark Fayette Mall, Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing, Cinemark at Richmond Centre, and 2 p.m. Sunday only at the Grand Theatre Frankfort. Fathomevents.com.
Comments