Mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky will sing a song-cycle based on the poetry of Elizabeth Barrett Browning with the Lexington Philharmonic on Friday.
Mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky will sing a song-cycle based on the poetry of Elizabeth Barrett Browning with the Lexington Philharmonic on Friday. Simon Pauly
Mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky will sing a song-cycle based on the poetry of Elizabeth Barrett Browning with the Lexington Philharmonic on Friday. Simon Pauly

Music News & Reviews

6 things to do this weekend in The Bluegrass

October 12, 2017 9:06 AM

Lexington Philharmonic

This one is for classical music and poetry lovers: Conductor Scott Terrell and the Phil welcome mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky to sing Dominick Argento’s “Casa Guidi,” a song cycle based on letters by Victorian poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning. The program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street, will also feature Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4” and Serge Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony.” Tickets are $25 to $75. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org.

170826MoonTowerPRC33822
Tyler Childers, who performed at the MoonTower Music Festival in August, is in the midst of a three-night stand at The Burl.
Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Tyler Childers

The Irvine-resident has been crisscrossing the country and even hopping the pond to promote his Sturgill Simpson-produced breakout album, “Purgatory.” But he has come home for a three-night stand at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Showtimes are 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, but unfortunately, if you don’t have tickets, the shows are sold out. Tyler’s a popular guy. Theburlky.com.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Andre Watts
Andre Watts performs with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra on Saturday at the Norton Center for the Arts.
Steve J. Sherman

Two classical music stars join forces as pianist Andre Watts teams with the revered Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday at Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts, 600 West Walnut Street in Danville. Tickets are $39-$75. Nortoncenter.com.

Lexington Camera Club

The storied photography group opens a new exhibit of work by club members including Guy Mendes, David Coyle, Angel Clark and Mick Jeffries dedicated to the memory of Nori Hall, a member of the club who died earlier this year. The opening reception at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street, is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with a talk by curator Paul Paletti at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The exhibit runs through Dec. 15. Lexingtonlyric.com. 859-280-2218.

Political tunes

The Lexington Chamber Chorale opens its 2017-18 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street, with a night of music that has been part of revolution and resistance over the years, specifically during the American Civil Rights Movement and the 1980s Baltic Revolution. Tickets are $20 general admission, $10 students and $15 each in groups of six or more. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.

Princess Bride
Robin Wright and Cary Elwes star in “The Princess Bride,” which has 30th anniversary showings in theaters around the area on Sunday and Wednesday.
Fathom Events

‘The Princess Bride’

The “Inconceivable!” tale of “twue wuv,” “mawage” and much more is back on the big screen for a 30th anniversary celebration, showing at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Regal Hamburg Pavilion Stadium 16, Cinemark Fayette Mall, Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing, Cinemark at Richmond Centre, and 2 p.m. Sunday only at the Grand Theatre Frankfort. Fathomevents.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

    UK guitar professor Dieter Hennings will perform at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church on Friday to start his series of classical guitar concerts.

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:51

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts
Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family 3:17

Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family
Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry 0:58

Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry

View More Video