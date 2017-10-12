New music Friday from Beck, Pink, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce ...

OUT FRIDAY
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, “Lotta Sea Lice”
Beck, “Colors”
Dirty Heads, “Swim Team”
Fozzy, “Judas”
L.A. Guns, “Missing Peace”
Gucci Mane, “Mr. Davis”
Nine Inch Nails, “Add Violence” EP
Dolly Parton, “I Believe in You”
Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”
Pink, “Beautiful Trauma”
Robert Plant, “Carry Fire”
Duke Robillard and His Dames of Rhythm
St. Vincent, “Masseducation”
Wu-Tang Clan, “The Saga Continues”
COMING OCT. 20
Brand New, “Science Fiction”
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, “Echo in the Valley”
Margo Price, “All American Music”
Darius Rucker, “When Was the Last Time”
