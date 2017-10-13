Weird Al’s ‘self-indulgent ... vanity tour’ includes Opera House date

“Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his stripped-down “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Lexington Opera House on March 26.
The tour will follow next month’s release of “Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic,” including all 14 of his studio albums. The 57-year-old satirist’s last album, 2014’s “Mandatory Fun,” has the distinction of being the only comedy album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart.
Yankovic’s career has spanned more than three decades from his self-titled 1983 debut, which included parodies such as “I Love Rocky Road” (a takeoff of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll”) and “Another One Rides the Bus” (Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust”), to “Mandatory Fun,” which had “Word Crimes” (Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines”) and “Handy” (Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”).
On tour, Yankovic, has become known for elaborate stage shows loaded with costumes and props. On this tour, he is chucking all of that for a simple presentation in theaters with set lists that will change nightly and include more of his original material.
“This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a bit sloppy — we’ll be making it up as we go along!” Yankovic said in a release.
Tickets for the Opera House show will go on sale at noon Oct. 20. Ticket prices were not announced.
Rich Copley: @copiousnotes
