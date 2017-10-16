New music Friday from Darius Rucker, Margo Price, Bela & Abigail

OUT FRIDAY
Adelitas Way, “Notorious”
Boyz II Men, “Under the Streetlight”
Brand New, “Science Fiction”
Cheap Trick, “Christmas Christmas”
Keyshia Cole, “11:11 Reset”
Europe, “Walk the Earth”
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “Echo in the Valley”
GWAR, “Blood of Gods”
NRBQ, “Happy Talk” EP
Margo Price, “All American Music”
Darius Rucker, “When Was the Last Time”
Lindsey Stirling, “Warmer in the Winter”
Dan Tyminski, “Southern Gothic”
COMING OCT. 27
Kelly Clarkson, “Meaning of Life”
Bootsy Collins, “World Wide Funk”
Nathaniel Rateliff, “Live at Red Rocks”
Weezer, “Pacific Daydream”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
