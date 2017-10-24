“Magoffin County Cadillac” is the Kentucky video you didn’t know you needed

The “Magoffin County Cadillac” video looks and sounds like David Lynch played with your deranged uncle’s VHS tapes.
It’s hypnotically good and just a little bit crazy.
The video is from Laid Back Country Picker, a man who has mutton chops that are a work of facial art, performing with his “family” — a woman in tattered pink housecoat and ’70s style curlers on bass and an oddly nonexpressive young man in back on drums. It has had just under 27,000 views since Sept. 11. The song details the joys of a trip in a “Magoffin County Cadillac,” which is a used Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser sold at surplus auction.
Laid-Back Country Picker is Lawrence County social studies teacher David Prince, a part-time musician who, at 52, is finally getting some big attention for his authentic love of his “fleet-maintained” Crown Victoria. The blonde lady is his wife, Teresa, also a teacher; the rollers are her own, the housecoat from Goodwill. The young man in back is a fellow musician, but you will see Prince’s son-in-law as one of the gym dancer’s “mowing” the lawn and Prince’s very pregnant, ebullient daughter dancing in a tee shirt bearing her father’s distinctive likeness.
The narrator of “Magoffin County Cadillac” heads out of Salyersville, “ridin’ like a Coupe de Ville,” and heads to Prestonsburg, Elkhorn City, Sandy Hook, West Liberty, Jackson, Stanton, Rabbit Town and Booneville on the way to see his friend, the “king” of Estill County.
“Magoffin County Cadillac” has gotten shout-outs from rising country star and Estill County resident Tyler Childers, the Kentucky Headhunters, Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky for Kentucky.
Although it would seem unlikely, there is another song called “Magoffin County Cadillac.” That one is a ballad and includes a reference to a DQ parking lot. It also has a video on YouTube.
Lawrence’s own Crown Vic has 260,000 miles and may give out soon; if you know a good auction, hook him up.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments