Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Kelly Clarkson, Kenny Chesney, Weezer

October 25, 2017 4:24 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Julien Baker, “Turn Out the Lights”

Kenny Chesney, “Live in No Shows Nation”

Kelly Clarkson, “Meaning of Life”

Bootsy Collins, “World Wide Funk”

Joe Henry, “Thrum”

Hollywood Undead, “Five”

Rachel Platten, “Waves”

Nathaniel Rateliff, “Live at Red Rocks”

Granger Smith, “When the Good Guys Win”

SOJA, “Poetry in Motion”

Theory of a Deadman, “Wake Up Call”

Weezer, “Pacific Daydream”

Yelawolf, “Trial By Fire”

Yo Gotti, “I Still Am”

COMING NOV. 3

Converge, “Dusk in Us”

Maroon 5, “Red Pill Blues”

Blake Shelton, “Texoma Shore”

Sam Smith, “Thrill of It All”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

    UK guitar professor Dieter Hennings will perform at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church on Friday to start his series of classical guitar concerts.

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:51

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts
Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family 3:17

Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family
Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry 0:58

Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry

View More Video