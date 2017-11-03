It’s a shame more people weren’t at Rupp for Justin Moore’s refreshing show

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts Pause 3:17 Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family 0:58 Charlie Daniels sings 'How Great Thou Art' for Troy Gentry 0:44 Little Big Town performs at Troy Gentry's Grand Ole Opry memorial service 1:53 Troy Gentry memorial: Rev. Michael L. Glenn's memorable eulogy 1:43 What makes Raiders of the Lost Ark's film score so great? 0:49 Abraham Mwinda, songwriter and rapper 3:55 A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 5:53 The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news 1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Justin Moore brought his headlining tour to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 2, 2017 with Dylan Scott and Ashley McBryde. rcopley@herald-leader.com

Justin Moore brought his headlining tour to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 2, 2017 with Dylan Scott and Ashley McBryde. rcopley@herald-leader.com