New music from Nathaniel Rateliff, Walk the Moon and someone named Taylor

OUT TODAY
Corrs, “Jupiter Calling”
Billy Ray Cyrus, “Set the Record Straight”
Electric Wizard, “Wizard Bloody Wizard”
Evanescence, “Synthesis”
Greta Van Fleet, “From the Fires”
Shooter Jennings, “Live at Billy Bob's Texas”
Syleena Johnson, Rebirth of Soul
Metallica, “Master of Puppets” (expanded reissue)
Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis, “Come See Me and Come Lonely”
Quicksand, “Interiors”
Nathaniel Rateliff, “Live at Red Rocks”
Seal, “Standards”
Taylor Swift, “Reputation”
Walk the Moon, “What If Nothing”
COMING NOV. 17
Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings, “Radio Silence”
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “The Rest of Our Life”
Morrissey, “Low in High School”
Bob Seger, “I Knew You When”
