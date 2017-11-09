One of music’s top competitions is Saturday in Lexington. The prize? The Met Opera

More than a dozen singers take the stage Saturday at Lexington’s First Presbyterian Church to take their first steps toward the stage of the Metropolitan Opera.
The Kentucky District round of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions will feature singers from as far away as the northeastern United States and South Korea, and as close as the University of Kentucky, vying to be one of a handful of hopefuls, usually three, who will advance to the regional round of the competition, Jan. 21 in Chicago. The next stop after that is the stage of New York’s storied Metropolitan Opera, where the goal is to join the ranks of Renée Fleming and Frederica von Stade, who have won in the past and have gone on to international opera stardom.
The competition has been good to Kentuckians and UK singers. Gregory Turay and Reginald Smith Jr. have won top honors from UK, and Elizabethtown’s Anthony Clark Evans completed a most unlikely journey from used-car salesman to Met auditions winner. Winners take home cash prizes, and the prize doesn’t guarantee roles at the Met or entree to its young artists program, but winning does open doors and make engagements with the company more likely.
Here is a quick snapshot of who will be in Saturday’s competition.
Jessica Bayne
Age: 25
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Lexington
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, University of Kentucky, 2015
Timothy Blake
Age: 28
Voice: Baritone
Hometown: Cincinnati
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Northern Kentucky University, 2012; master’s degree in music, Miami (Ohio) University, 2015
Lillian Broderick
Age: 23
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Plainfield, Vt.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in arts, Johnson State College, 2016
Taylor Comstock
Age: 27
Voice: Tenor
Hometown: Independence, Mo.
Education: Pursuing bachelor’s degree in arts, UK
Rebecca Farley
Age: 27
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Henderson
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, UK, 2013; master’s degree in music, The Juilliard School, 2017
Venus Hernandez
Age: 29
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Ball State University, 2011; master’s degree in music, Indiana University, 2016
Thabang Masango
Age: 29
Voice: Tenor
Home country: South Africa
Education: Pursuing bachelor’s degree in music, UK
Megan Moore
Age: 27
Hometown: Cincinnati
Voice: Mezzo-soprano
Education: Bachelor’s degree in voice, Miami University, 2012; master’s degree in voice and literature, Eastman School of Music, 2015
Zackery Morris
Age: 27
Voice: Tenor
Hometown: Lexington
Education: bachelor’s degree in music, Wingate University, 2012; master’s degree in music, UK, 2015; pursuing doctorate in musical arts, UK
Katherine Olson
Age: 27
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Lexington
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Furman University, 2012; master’s degree in music, UK, 2014
Therese Pircon
Age: 26
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Macomb, Ill.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Western Illinois University, 2012; master’s degree in music, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, 2015; pursuing performer diploma in solo performance, Indiana University
Lisa Marie Rogali
Age: 23
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Bergenfield, N.J.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music education, Penn State University, 2016; performer’s certificate, Penn State, 2016; pursuing master’s in vocal performance, University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
Shaina Sanders
Age: 27
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Bloomington, Ind.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, Alma College, 2013; bachelor’s degree in vocal performance, Western Michigan University, 2015; pursuing master’s degree, Indiana
Margaret Smith
Age: 24
Voice: Mezzo-soprano
Hometown: Louisville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music education, UK, 2016; bachelor’s degree in vocal performance, UK, 2016; pursuing master’s in vocal performance, Florida State University
Kristen Whalen
Age: 28
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Cincinnati
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Northern Kentucky University, 2012; master’s degree in music, Miami (Ohio) University, 2014
Mary Catherine Wright
Age: 23
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Lexington
Education: Bachelor’s degree in voice, UK, 2016
Juyeon Yoo
Age: 25
Voice: Soprano
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music, Seoul National University; pursuing master’s degree in music, Indiana University
If you go
Met auditions
What: Kentucky District round of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions
When: 1 p.m. Sat.
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 174 N. Mill St.
Admission: Free
Online: Kymet.org
