Tim McGraw-Faith Hill tour has a date at Rupp

Country superstar couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will bring their Soul2Soul World Tour to Rupp Arena June 2.
The Lexington date is part of 25 additional dates McGraw and Hill announced for their tour, which has already played 80 North American dates including Louisville in April.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (a time was not given in the intitial announcement), which is a pretty big day for the couple as their first duo album, “The Rest of Our Life,” hits stores and streaming that day, and their tour film, “Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul” premieres at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the new album.
McGraw last visited Rupp in 2010, and the last McGraw-Hill tour came to Rupp in 2006, according to Rupp’s website.
Tickets are $69.50 to $119.50. Presale tickets are slated to go on sale to American Express cardholders at 10 a.m. Monday. Check the Rupp Arena website for that and any other presale information.
