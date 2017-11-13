Taylor Swift’s stadium tour includes a stop in Louisville

Taylor Swift is kicking her shows up to stadium level, and Louisville’s Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium has made the cut.

Swift’s June 30 show in Kentucky will be the seventh stop on her Reputation stadium tour, announced Monday morning. The tour also includes stops in the region at Ohio Stadium in Columbus July 7, Nissan Stadium in Nashville Aug. 25 and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sept. 15.

The tour announcement follows the release of Swift’s latest album, “Reputation,” Friday. According to Billboard, the album sold 700,000 copies its first day of release. Over the weekend, she appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Dec. 13, and of course, there are pre-sales. Click here for information about how to get in on those.

Swift has been a regular at Rupp Arena for the length of her career. Her last Rupp stand was October 2015 on the 1989 tour. The last big tour to stop at Papa John’s was U2’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour in June.