Cover of Sia’s holiday album, “Everyday is Christmas.”
Music News & Reviews

New music Friday: ‘Fake Nudes,’ Tim & Faith team up and a Sia Christmas

November 14, 2017 10:00 AM

OUT FRIDAY

Barenaked Ladies, “Fake Nudes”

Cavalera Conspiracy, “Psychosis”

Electric Wizard, “Wizard Bloody Wizard”

Paloma Faith, “Architect”

Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Rest”

Euge Groove, “Groove On!”

Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings, “Soul of a Woman”

Talib Kweli, “Radio Silence”

Mike Love, “Unleash the Love”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “The Rest of Our Life”

Chase Rice, “Lambs & Lions”

Morrissey, “Low in High School”

Bob Seger, “I Knew You When”

Sia, “Everyday is Christmas”

COMING NOVEMBER 24

Bjork, “Utopia”

Eagles, “Hotel California” 40th Anniversary Edition

Noel Gallagher, “Who Built the Moon?”

Sufjan Stevens, “Greatest Gift”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

