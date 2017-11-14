New music Friday: ‘Fake Nudes,’ Tim & Faith team up and a Sia Christmas

OUT FRIDAY
Barenaked Ladies, “Fake Nudes”
Cavalera Conspiracy, “Psychosis”
Electric Wizard, “Wizard Bloody Wizard”
Paloma Faith, “Architect”
Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Rest”
Euge Groove, “Groove On!”
Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings, “Soul of a Woman”
Talib Kweli, “Radio Silence”
Mike Love, “Unleash the Love”
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “The Rest of Our Life”
Chase Rice, “Lambs & Lions”
Morrissey, “Low in High School”
Bob Seger, “I Knew You When”
Sia, “Everyday is Christmas”
COMING NOVEMBER 24
Bjork, “Utopia”
Eagles, “Hotel California” 40th Anniversary Edition
Noel Gallagher, “Who Built the Moon?”
Sufjan Stevens, “Greatest Gift”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
