“We’re still making music together,” Eddie Montgomery says of going on after Troy Gentry’s death

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015. Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015. Rich Copley / rcopley@herald-leader.com

