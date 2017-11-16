More Videos

  • Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots

    Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015.

Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015. Rich Copley / rcopley@herald-leader.com
Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015. Rich Copley / rcopley@herald-leader.com

Music News & Reviews

“We’re still making music together,” Eddie Montgomery says of going on after Troy Gentry’s death

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 16, 2017 08:16 AM

The show will go on for Montgomery Gentry following the death of Troy Gentry, Eddie Montgomery said in this week’s issue of People.

In late January, Montgomery hopes to head on tour and share songs that made the duo famous, along with songs from their new album “Here’s to You,” due out Feb. 2, he said.

“I’ve never done anything else but play music,” Montgomery said to People of moving forward. “It’s all I’ve ever known. (Gentry) was more than just a singer. He was a brother and he was always there. As far as I’m concerned, we’re still making music together.”

Gentry, a Lexington native, and Montgomery, also from Kentucky, were a duo for more than 18 years. Montgomery Gentry’s debut album was released in 1999.

Before Gentry’s helicopter crash and death in New Jersey on Sept. 8, the two were putting the finishing touches on their new album, according to several reports.

One of the songs, “Better Me,” was played at Gentry’s funeral and released soon after his death. Montgomery called it “probably the best I’ve heard him sing,” according to People.

“‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved. It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family,” Montgomery said in a statement in September. “I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Montgomery recalled in the People article a conversation he had with Gentry years ago about what to do if the other died first.

With a legacy to protect and hundreds of thousands of fans – or friends, as Montgomery calls them – the decision was made to keep playing.

“It’s weird, I always thought it was going to be me that went down first,” Montgomery said to People.

Last week, Montgomery made his return to the stage at the CMA Awards when he performed Montgomery Gentry’s signature hit, “My Town,” with Dierks Bentley and members of Rascal Flatts.

Three singles from Montgomery Gentry’s new album are already available.

