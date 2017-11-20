Cover for “Who Built the Moon” by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
New music Black Friday from Noel Gallagher, Bjork and more

November 20, 2017 07:06 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Bjork, “Utopia”

Eagles, “Hotel California” 40th Anniversary Edition

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, “Who Built the Moon?”

Engelbert Humperdinck, “Man I Want to Be”

Luis Miguel, “Mexico Por Siempre”

New Fumes, “Teeming 2”

Pugwash, “Silverlake”

Ramones, “Rocket to Russia” deluxe reissue

Sufjan Stevens, “Greatest Gift”

Weird Al Yankovic, “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works”

Yes, “Topographic Drama: Live Across America”

COMING DEC. 1

Van Morrison, “Versatile”

Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 2”

U2, “Songs of Experience”

Neil Young & Promise of the Real, “Visitor”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

