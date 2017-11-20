New music Black Friday from Noel Gallagher, Bjork and more

OUT FRIDAY
Bjork, “Utopia”
Eagles, “Hotel California” 40th Anniversary Edition
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, “Who Built the Moon?”
Engelbert Humperdinck, “Man I Want to Be”
Luis Miguel, “Mexico Por Siempre”
New Fumes, “Teeming 2”
Pugwash, “Silverlake”
Ramones, “Rocket to Russia” deluxe reissue
Sufjan Stevens, “Greatest Gift”
Weird Al Yankovic, “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works”
Yes, “Topographic Drama: Live Across America”
COMING DEC. 1
Van Morrison, “Versatile”
Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 2”
U2, “Songs of Experience”
Neil Young & Promise of the Real, “Visitor”
