New music Friday from U2, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, the Stones

November 27, 2017 05:21 PM

OUT TODAY

Danielle Bradbery, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met”

Grayson Capps, “Scarlet Roses”

Glassjaw, “Material Control”

Andy Grammer, “Good Parts”

Miguel, “War & Leisure”

Van Morrison, “Versatile”

Operation: Mindcrime, “New Reality”

Rolling Stones, “On Air”

Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 2”

U2, “Songs of Experience”

Cindy Wilson, “Change”

Neil Young & Promise of the Real, “Visitor”

COMING DEC. 8

Luke Bryan, “What Makes You Country”

Jim James, “Tribute To 2”

K. Michelle, “Kimberly: People I Used to Know”

Chris Thile, “Thanks for Listening”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

