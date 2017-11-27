New music Friday from U2, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, the Stones

OUT TODAY
Danielle Bradbery, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met”
Grayson Capps, “Scarlet Roses”
Glassjaw, “Material Control”
Never miss a local story.
Andy Grammer, “Good Parts”
Miguel, “War & Leisure”
Van Morrison, “Versatile”
Operation: Mindcrime, “New Reality”
Rolling Stones, “On Air”
Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 2”
U2, “Songs of Experience”
Cindy Wilson, “Change”
Neil Young & Promise of the Real, “Visitor”
COMING DEC. 8
Luke Bryan, “What Makes You Country”
Jim James, “Tribute To 2”
K. Michelle, “Kimberly: People I Used to Know”
Chris Thile, “Thanks for Listening”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments