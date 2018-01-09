Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Camila Cabello, Anderson East, Umphrey’s McGee

January 09, 2018 11:11 AM

OUT FRIDAY

Avatar, “Avatar Country”

Bad Company, “Live at Red Rocks”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, “Wrong Creatures”

Black Veil Brides, “Vale”

BORNS, “Blue Madonna”

Camila Cabello, “Camila”

Corrosion of Conformity, “No Cross No Crown”

Anderson East, “Encore”

Tinsley Ellis, “Winning Hand”

Joe Satriani, “What Happens Next”

Typhoon, “Offerings”

Umphrey’s McGee, “It’s Not Us”

COMING JAN. 19

Tommy Emmanuel, “Accomplice One”

Fall Out Boy, “MANIA”

First Aid Kit, “Ruins”

Moon Taxi, “Let the Record Play”

INFORMATION SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

