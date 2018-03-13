New music from Oak Ridge Boys, Yo La Tengo, Snoop Dogg and more

OUT FRIDAY
Casey Abrams, “I Put a Spell on You”
Decemberists, “I’ll Be Your Girl”
Earthless, “Black Heaven”
Hot Snakes, “Jericho Sirens”
Scotty McCreery, “Seasons Change”
Meshell Ndegeocello, “Ventriloquism”
Oak Ridge Boys, “17th Avenue Revival”
Snoop Dogg, “Bible of Love”
Stone Temple Pilots, “Stone Temple Pilots”
Dean Ween Group, “Rock2”
Kim Wilde, “Here Come the Aliens”
Yo La Tengo, “There’s a Riot Going On”
COMING MARCH 23
Toni Braxton, “Sex & Cigarettes”
Lissie, “Castles”
Jack White, “Boarding House Reach”
Neil Young, “Paradox” soundtrack
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
