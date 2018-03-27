What would you do if they played Beatles music with a banjo?

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band

7:30 p.m. March 30 at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. $13 public, advance tickets free to University of Kentucky Students. 859-257-4929. Bluegrassbeatles.com, Singletarycenter.com.

By now, the music of the Beatles has been fed through every stylistic permutation imaginable and recast into new musical settings by legions of artists famous and unknown.

A few star-worthy examples include Link Wray’s surf-style instrumental take on “Please, Please Me,” Jeff Beck’s fusion revision of “She’s a Woman” and Otis Redding’s block party soul take on “Day Tripper.” Then from far, far under the radar, we have the Italian band Nuar in Jazz, which crammed 13 different stylistic takes on “Come Together” into a single three minute recording. There’s even a hysterical online video as stunning proof.

So is it any wonder that Beatles music would eventually find its way to bluegrass? A better question might be, does it come as any massive surprise that an ensemble taking on such a task has found its way to Lexington?

The answer to both queries comes Friday night at the Singletary Center for the Arts Recital Hall with a performance by Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band. The Dallas-based quartet consists of Dave Walser (guitar, lead vocals), Reginald Rueffer (fiddle, vocals), Gerald Jones (banjo, mandolin) and Bach Norwood (bass, vocals). Walser formed an initial Fab Four string band tribute called Beatlegras in 2004 after seeing Paul McCartney’s Back in the U.S. Tour in 2002. The band evolved into its present Pepper-ized state in 2011.

So what does this Lonely Bluegrass Band sound like? A self-titled 2016 album reveals interpretations of Beatles classics that are often quite faithful to their cherished original versions. That’s especially true of the album-opening “Here Comes the Sun,” which already had a largely acoustic-based design to work from. The same goes for “Blackbird” and “In My Life.” Then you get to “Eleanor Rigby,” where fiddle unexpectedly plays second fiddle to a propulsive banjo drive that underscores the song’s inherent drama. All of these tunes lean more to folk-savvy arrangements than actual bluegrass. Not so with the ultra-psychedelic “Revolver” finale “Tomorrow Never Knows,” which embraces a sense of jamboree-style jubilation.

So put everything you know about the traditional high lonesome sound on hold for the evening and get set for some serious high lonely music.

Mick Vaughn, Tim Reynolds and Dan Martier are the Tim Reynolds Trio, aka TR3. Chris Bickford

Tim Reynolds and TR3

Fans of the still-immensely popular Dave Matthews Band will recognize the name Tim Reynolds at once. He has long been the group’s primary guitar voice, outside of Matthews himself, as well as the bandleader’s lone performance accomplice for occasional duo concerts.

Next week, however, Reynolds comes to town with his own group, a playfully electric trio aptly titled TR3 with bassist Mick Vaughn and drummer Dan Martier. Its sound is muscular and tight with a hint of hard fusion at times yet robustly open and loose in other instances. That explains how original works like “Sweet Spot,” “Torch of Uncertainty” and “Stability” share space in the trio’s repertoire with animated covers of tunes by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Led Zeppelin and other stylistic heroes.

Reynolds plays with TR3 on Tuesday at Cosmic Charlie’s and returns to the region as part of the Dave Matthews Band for a June 7 performance at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

Jim Lauderdale, shown hosting the 2017 Americana Honors and Awards show in Nashville, returns to Willie’s Locally Known April 5. Mark Zaleski AP

Jim Lauderdale

For some audiences, Americana music has reached a saturation point. Maybe it’s because the genre is so open-ended that a proliferation of even modestly like-minded artists is unavoidable. Then again, it could be that when an original camp of artists found an audience hungry for country music that wasn’t country in terms of what the radio was feeding it, the playing field simply became crowded.

Wherever your viewpoint may fall, know that Jim Lauderdale is the real deal. If serious country music is your preference, Lauderdale is a scholar with a songwriting ability of efficient but immensely emotive detail enhanced by a knowing ear for tradition. But his music extends into numerous directions from there into bluegrass, blues, stark folk and contemporary songcraft aided by the likes of such cross generational contemporaries as Robert Hunter and the North Mississippi All Stars.

Lauderdale’s newest album expands his Americana vision across the Atlantic. Titled “London Southern,” it takes its cue from Beatles-esque pop (and more) through sessions cut with veteran members of Nick Lowe’s band.

Lauderdale previewed music from the recording at a Memorial Day weekend show last year at Willie’s Locally Known. True to form, though, the two-and-a-half hour solo acoustic outing presented 36 songs from albums that spanned a period of over 25 years. Expect a similarly far-reaching setlist when Lauderdale returns to Willie’s on Thursday.