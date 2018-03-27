Kari Jobe has had success, joy and heartbreak since her last Winter Jam

The last time Kari Jobe was a part of Winter Jam, the largest annual touring Christian music festival, was back in 2012. Little has changed as far as her prominence in Christian music is concerned between then and her current spot as a headlining act along with Skillet and Building 429 on Winter Jam 2018, coming to Rupp Arena Saturday.
She is still a multiple Dove Award-winning recording artist — picking up another for worship album of the year (“Majestic”) in 2014 and recorded music packaging of the year (“The Garden”) in 2017 — and easily one of the most popular women in the genre as both a world-renowned worship leader and songwriter. In both her original songs like “Forever” and “I Am Not Alone” and the works of other artists she performs live, she captivates audiences with a voice that embodies a unique combination of tenderness, emotion, power and range.
While Jobe’s career in Christian music continues to on a high note, she has been through some personal peaks and valleys since 2012.
Three years ago, Jobe married recording artist Cody Carnes, moved from Texas to their current home in Nashville, and she gave birth to their son, Canyon, in 2016. But the joy that came with the birth of her healthy baby boy was bittersweet due to her sister, Kris, tragically giving birth to a stillborn daughter just a few months prior.
Even though she has had a couple years to process the loss, Jobe said it’s a tragedy that still remains on her heart this Easter season.
“It’s still hard and there’s still difficult days of just being sad,” Jobe said. She says she even shops for an Easter outfit for her son knowing her sister wishes she could do the same for her daughter.
Jobe carried her personal turmoil into writing sessions and the studio during the recording of “The Garden,” her latest album. As she worked her way through grief and sadness, the album turned into a partial collection of cathartic release and personal reflection that she hoped would help others going through similar circumstances while also featuring songs that were “more congregational” and meant to be sung while leading worship.
There’s just a little bit of time but there’s so much in my heart, so that’s kind of a challenge.
Kari Jobe
Following her own tour in support of “The Garden,” Jobe has been joined by Carnes as part of the jam-packed lineup of Winter Jam. In this type of tour, Jobe said she feels a real sense of security in what she is on this tour to do ... even if the tour’s format provides her with a few obstacles.
“I think for me, because of these last six years, I’ve really honed in on ... I’m seen as a worship leader,” she said. “There’s just a little bit of time but there’s so much in my heart, so that’s kind of a challenge.”
Jobe plans to treat the Winter Jam crowd to both her new and familiar songs, but she is sneaking in a cover of a song that’s really popular right now on contemporary Christian radio. Even as an artist with as much popularity and commercial success as Jobe has in Christian music, she continues to make sure personal aspirations never take precedent over her purpose.
“My thing has always been for them to connect to God on worship. I don’t care if it’s my song or whatever,” she said. “I’m a business-minded person and I can be pretty competitive and I started learning a few years ago, I can’t think about that or it will drive me crazy. I just have to think about what I came here to do, which is help people fall in love with Jesus.”
Blake Hannon: blake.hannon81@gmail.com
IF YOU GO
Winter Jam 2018
What: Christian music tour featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, Newsong, Jordan Feliz, Nick Hall, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope and Westover.
When: 6 p.m. March 31
Admission: $15 at the door, no advance tickets
Where: Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.
Call: 859-233-3535
Online: Rupparena.com, 2018.jamtour.com
