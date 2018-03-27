Rapper Nelly sells out Lexington ballpark for May concert

When Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly makes his Lexington stop in May he will be performing for a sold-out crowd.
The concert, which was announced in late January, is scheduled for May 19 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark with opening acts by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.
More than 7,000 tickets have been sold for the show, according to a Tuesday announcement by Blue Cap Entertainment and the Lexington Legends.
Nelly is known for hits like “Dilemma,” “Just a Dream” and “Hot in Herre.”
