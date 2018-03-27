Nelly laughs on stage during a 2015 concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. The hip hop artist headlines a May 19 show at the Lexington Legends’ Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Music News & Reviews

Rapper Nelly sells out Lexington ballpark for May concert

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 27, 2018 05:46 PM

When Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly makes his Lexington stop in May he will be performing for a sold-out crowd.

The concert, which was announced in late January, is scheduled for May 19 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark with opening acts by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.

More than 7,000 tickets have been sold for the show, according to a Tuesday announcement by Blue Cap Entertainment and the Lexington Legends.

Nelly is known for hits like “Dilemma,” “Just a Dream” and “Hot in Herre.”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

