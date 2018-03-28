Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Kacey Musgraves, Ben Harper, Ashley McBryde ...

March 28, 2018 01:19 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Sometimes Just the Sky”

Daddy (Will Kimbrough & Tommy Womack), “Let’s Do This”

En Vogue, “Electric Cafe”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Escape the Fate, “I Am Human”

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, “No Mercy in This Land”

Jukebox the Ghost, “Off to the Races”

Bettye LaVette, “Things Have Changed”

Manhattan Transfer, “Junction”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Kasey Musgraves, “Golden Hour”

Kim Richey, “Edgeland”

Vaccines, “Combat Sports”

Voidz (Julian Casablancas), “Virtue”

COMING APRIL 6

Blackberry Smoke, “Find a Light”

Hinds, “I Don’t Run”

Kylie Minogue, “Golden”

Thirty Seconds to Mars, “America”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band plays 'Here Comes The Sun'

View More Video