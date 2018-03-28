New music Friday from Kacey Musgraves, Ben Harper, Ashley McBryde ...

OUT FRIDAY
Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Sometimes Just the Sky”
Daddy (Will Kimbrough & Tommy Womack), “Let’s Do This”
En Vogue, “Electric Cafe”
Escape the Fate, “I Am Human”
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, “No Mercy in This Land”
Jukebox the Ghost, “Off to the Races”
Bettye LaVette, “Things Have Changed”
Manhattan Transfer, “Junction”
Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Kasey Musgraves, “Golden Hour”
Kim Richey, “Edgeland”
Vaccines, “Combat Sports”
Voidz (Julian Casablancas), “Virtue”
COMING APRIL 6
Blackberry Smoke, “Find a Light”
Hinds, “I Don’t Run”
Kylie Minogue, “Golden”
Thirty Seconds to Mars, “America”
