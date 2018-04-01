Layla Spring sings her solo audition for "American Idol" on ABC.
Two Central Kentuckians make it to ‘American Idol’ Top 50

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

April 01, 2018 10:50 PM

Two competitors from Central Kentucky are still alive in “American Idol” competition.

Amelia Hammer Harris, who has deep roots in Lexington but now lives in Los Angeles, and Layla Spring of Lebanon both survived the grueling Hollywood Week competition and will go on to compete in rounds in front of a live audience that will be shown starting at 8 p.m. Monday night.

148572_0443 (1)
Amelia Hammer Harris sings her solo audition on "American Idol."
Eric McCandless ABC

Both Kentucky competitors got a little screen time during Hollywood week, Layla leading off last Monday’s episode with a big dose of Kentucky charm, and Amelia close to the beginning of Sunday night’s show talking more about her father, Jack Hammer, the writer of legendary hits such as Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.”

Given the way “American Idol” presents early round competition, it was not broadly clear who made it to the upcoming round of 50, but Layla was mentioned in a preview of Monday night’s episode and both singers were in a photo gallery on the “American Idol” Facebook page titled “Meet the Top 50.”

According to the show, the next round will narrow the competition down to 24.

Rich Copley, @copiousnotes

