Thomas Rhett will make his Rupp Arena headlining debut this fall

Chart-topper Thomas Rhett will bring his Life Changes tour to Rupp Arena Oct. 4, bookending the tenth month at the Home of the Wildcats with big country shows — Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton will be there Oct. 27.

Opening for the heartthrob are Californian Brett Young and Midland, the traditionalist trio whose debut album was produced by Grammy Award-winning Eastern Kentucky songwriter Josh Osborne.

Thomas Rhett played to the fans at Red, White & Boom Sept. 3, 2016, at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Rhett has his own Kentucky ties as one of his go-to video directors is Nicholasville’s TK McKamy, who has helmed clips for “Star of the Show,” the Maren Morris duet “Craving You” and the breakout hit “Die a Happy Man.” Rhett’s latest album, “Life Changes,” dropped last September.

The Georgia native’s last stop in Lexington was September 2016, opening for Jason Aldean on the second night of Red, White & Boom at Whitaker Bank Ball Park. This will be Rhett’s headlining debut at Rupp Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, at the Lexington Center ticket office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Rupparena.com or by calling 859-233-3535.