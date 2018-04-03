They have played Emmy Awards and cacti. Sunday, they perform with UK students.

Sō Percussion
Performing with the University of Kentucky Percussion Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Singletary Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. $13 public, advance tickets free for UK students. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center, sopercussion.com.
During a fascinating eight-minute performance of the John Cage-inspired “24 x 24” for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, the four instrumentalists making up Sō Percussion adapt and incorporate the colors of their surroundings into their own musical identity.
In this instance, the environment is the desk of All Things Considered host Bob Boilen. That means visible office paraphernalia — a coffee cup, spare change, a cactus and even an Emmy Award — are added to portable devices from the group’s own arsenal, including rattles, chimes and a musical saw. Over that, Sō member Josh Quillen recites fragments of Cage-related narratives, including this reflection from the composer’s 1959 “Lecture on Nothing” that speaks as much to the artistic philosophy the quartet follows today as it did to Cage himself almost 60 years ago:
“I am puzzled by hearing music well played… If I’m not puzzled, it wasn’t well played.”
On Sunday evening, Sō Percussion teams with the University of Kentucky Percussion Ensemble under the direction of James Campbell. Sō frequently teams with student as well as professional collaborators, which explains the breadth of projects that make up its concert itinerary this month alone.
Thursday night, the group was scheduled to play the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC with multi-Grammy winning soprano Dawn Upshaw for a program that included a commissioned work, “Narrow Sea,” by Pulitzer Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw. Later in April, Sō travels to Princeton University, where the members are artists-in-residence, for a celebration of veteran American composer Steve Reich.
Sunday’s program with the UK Percussion Ensemble will include Brazilian guitarist and composer Sergio Assad’s “Asphalt Jungle.” The piece will feature UK guitar professor Dieter Hennings and Columbus State University guitarist and professor Andrew Zohn as soloists.
Completing the performance will be “Amid the Noise,” a 12 part suite by Sō member Jason Treuting. Recorded and released on a 2006 album of the same name, the work boasts tremendous meditative beauty by incorporating the minimalist construction of Reich with the more atmospheric textures of Brian Eno’s famed ambient recordings.
Eric Cha-Beach and Adam Sliwinski complete the current Sō Percussion lineup.
Tim Easton
Derek Spencer opens. 9 p.m. April 12 at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. $12, $15. theburlky.com, timeaston.com.
Is it too late to start thinking about next weekend? It is? Then let’s settle for discussing an especially fine club concert heading our way on Thursday, April 12.
It’s the return of songsmith Tim Easton to The Burl. Coming to us from Nashville by way of Joshua Tree by way of Akron by way of numerous other locales, Easton has shown a love of Lexington that extends back to his days with the Haynes Boys more than two decades ago. It runs through subsequent solo and band performances at The Dame, Lynagh’s (the Woodland Ave. pub as well as the long defunct Lynagh’s Music Club), Christ the King Oktoberfest and a handful of other local haunts and events.
Through the years, Easton’s songs have carried strong folk narratives, occasional country sentiments, Americana-rooted influences and an occasional poppish flourish. Hints of Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Neil Young and other giants echo within his songs, including the locally inspired “Lexington Jail,” as well as through such masterful albums as 2003’s “Break Your Mother’s Heart,” 2009’s “Porcupine” and 2016’s “American Fork.”
Perhaps the primary constant through those shows and recordings has been a 1985 black Gibson acoustic guitar Easton long ago named Paco. He has been playing it for more than three decades. The instrument is presented front-and-center on his newest album, “Paco and the Melodic Poloroids.” The solo acoustic recording is due out April 13, the day after the Burl concert, and is independent in every way. It was cut with only the help of two engineers and is being promoted without the aid a publicist or streaming services.
“This is just for me and you,” Easton wrote of the album on his website. “If anybody wants to hear it, they will have to come to me.”
Beattyville native Derek Spencer will open the Thursday show.
Eagles landing
The Eagles are back for another visit to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, April 10 (7 p.m. $49.50-$229.50). This stop will feature a decidedly different lineup than the one that last played Rupp in 2015 with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill joining mainstay members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
Henley discusses the changes prompted by the death in 2016 of group co-founder Glenn Frey (Deacon’s father) in Sunday’s Living section and online now at LexGo.com.
One note for anyone going: While Tuesday’s concert has been billed as “An Evening with the Eagles,” there will be an opening act. The New York-based roots and Americana band JD and the Straight Shot will kick off the evening. For tickets, call 859-233-3535 or go to Rupparena.com.
