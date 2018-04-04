Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Cardi B, Blackberry Smoke, Lisa Stansfield ...

April 04, 2018 03:48 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Blackberry Smoke, “Find a Light”

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Dr. Octagon, “Moosebumps”

Eels, “Deconstruction”

En Vogue, “Electric Cafe”

Hinds, “I Don’t Run”

Hop Along, “Bark Your Head Off, Dog”

Kylie Minogue, “Golden”

Lisa Stansfield, “Deeper”

Thirty Seconds to Mars, “America”

Underoath, “Erase Me”

Wonder Years, “Sister Cities”

Wye Oak, “The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs”

COMING APRIL 13

Jason Aldean, “Rearview Town”

Breaking Benjamin, “Ember”

John Prine, “Tree of Forgiveness”

Josh Rouse, “Love in the Modern Age”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

