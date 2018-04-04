New music Friday from Cardi B, Blackberry Smoke, Lisa Stansfield ...

OUT FRIDAY
Blackberry Smoke, “Find a Light”
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”
Dr. Octagon, “Moosebumps”
Eels, “Deconstruction”
En Vogue, “Electric Cafe”
Hinds, “I Don’t Run”
Hop Along, “Bark Your Head Off, Dog”
Kylie Minogue, “Golden”
Lisa Stansfield, “Deeper”
Thirty Seconds to Mars, “America”
Underoath, “Erase Me”
Wonder Years, “Sister Cities”
Wye Oak, “The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs”
COMING APRIL 13
Jason Aldean, “Rearview Town”
Breaking Benjamin, “Ember”
John Prine, “Tree of Forgiveness”
Josh Rouse, “Love in the Modern Age”
