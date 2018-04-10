Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Jason Aldean, John Prine, Nels Cline, Laura Veirs

April 10, 2018 10:03 AM

OUT FRIDAY

Jason Aldean, “Rearview Town”

Brazilian Girls, “Let’s Make Love”

Breaking Benjamin, “Ember”

Nels Cline, “Currents, Constellations”

Damned, “Evil Spirits”

Eliane Elias, “Music from Man of La Mancha”

Beth Hart, “Front and Center (Live From NY)”

Juliana Hatfield, “Sings Olivia Newton-John”

King Tuff, “The Other”

John Prine, “Tree of Forgiveness”

Josh Rouse, “Love in the Modern Age”

Derek Smalls, “Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)”

Laura Veirs, “Lookout”

COMING APRIL 20

Black Stone Cherry, “Family Tree”

Brothers Osborne, “Port Saint Joe”

Old Crow Medicine Show, “Volunteer”

A Perfect Circle, “Eat the Elephant”

