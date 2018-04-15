Two, three, 40 reasons for Chris Stapleton to celebrate on ACM Awards Sunday

No sooner had Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland announced that Kentuckian Chris Stapleton won the Academy of Country Music Award for best album than host Reba McEntire came out with another announcement.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, just welcomed twin boys, Sunday.

Morgane’s baby bump had been featured on several red carpets recently, including the Grammy Awards, where Stapleton won three times. McEntire announced in her opening monologue that the Stapletons would not be at the Las Vegas ceremony due to the impending birth and joked that Stapleton could win entertainer of the year Sunday night, and the expected twins could be the best new duo.

On top of all that, Sunday is Stapleton’s 40th birthday.

The Stapletons already are parents of a boy and a girl, though they have not publicly disclosed their names.

Stapleton came into Sunday night’s ceremony with eight nominations related to his “From A Room: Volume 1,” the album of the year winner. He lost the first award he was up for, song of the year for “Whiskey and You,” to Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man.” That also meant Virgie native Josh Osborne didn’t win for co-writing Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” though he is still a contender in single record of the year for producing Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problem.” He was also nominated for songwriter of the year, along with Danville’s Ashley Gorely, but Rhett Akins took that honor at a Friday ceremony.

Watch this space for updates on Stapleton and other Kentuckians in contention during the evening.