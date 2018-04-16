A Kentucky music festival will feature Sting, John Mayer and lots of bourbon

Bourbon & Beyond, a bourbon, music and food festival that debuted last year in Louisville, announced a top-heavy lineup Monday for this year’s event.
Sting and John Mayer will headline the two-day festival on Sept. 22 and 23rd at Champions Park. Lenny Kravitz, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, David Byrne, Counting Crows and Sheryl Crow will also perform, in addition to nearly two-dozen more acts.
Tickets will go on sale noon Friday at BourbonAndBeyond.com. Single-day passes are $80 and a weekend pass is $129.50.
More than 40 bourbons will be featured in the festival’s Big Bourbon Bar, along with several Kentucky distilleries. The weekend event will also include more than a dozen chefs and even more local restaurants for some “amazing culinary experiences,” according to the website.
There will also be a lineup of talks, cooking demos and book signings with bourbon experts and celebrity chefs.
Last year’s festival was headlined by Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and Steve Miller Band and drew more than 50,000 fans, the Courier-Journal reported.
For a full list of this year’s music lineup, available bourbon and chefs scheduled to attend, visit BourbonAndBeyond.com.
